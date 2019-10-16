Sport / Other Sport

Athletics sets out new transgender rules

These athletes are no longer required to be recognised by law in their new gender but only need to declare that they identify as female

16 October 2019 - 15:52 Agency Staff
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS

Female transgender athletes must lower their testosterone levels by half under new regulations introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), bringing the rules into line with those for hyperandrogenous competitors such as Caster Semenya.

Under the new eligibility rules announced this week, transgender athletes are no longer required to be recognised by law in their new gender but only need to provide a “signed declaration” that they identify as female.

The IAAF council, which met in Doha, approved rules that require the concentration of testosterone in a female transgender athlete to be less than 5 nanomoles per litre continuously for a period of at least 12 months before being declared eligible. The previous limit was 10 nanomoles.

Athletes must maintain their testosterone levels below the 5nmol limit to keep their eligibility to compete in the female category.

“Under the new regulations a transgender female athlete is no longer required to be recognised by law in her new gender but should provide a signed declaration that her gender identity is female,” an IAAF statement said.

“She must demonstrate to the satisfaction of the expert panel that the concentration of testosterone in her serum has been less than 5nmol/l continuously for a period of at least 12 months before being declared eligible, and must keep her serum testosterone concentration below that level to maintain her eligibility to compete in the female category.”

Similar rules apply to athletes with differences of sexual development or hyperandrogenism, such as Semenya, SA’s double Olympic 800m champion who is currently ineligible to compete and was ruled out of the 2019 world championships. Semenya is taking legal action to try to reverse the IAAF ruling.

AFP

Sebastian Coe makes bold claim for world championships to live up to

Largest sporting event of year, says IAAF chief
Sport
3 weeks ago

Athletics SA names 31 for world champs as it scraps tough selection standards

Medal hopes rest on long jumpers with Van Niekerk and Semenya missing championships
Sport
4 weeks ago

Caster Semenya takes IAAF to task over sport court's arbitral award

A statement issued on behalf of Semenya accuses the IAAF of deciding ‘who is‚ and who is not‚ woman enough … and to discriminate on that basis’
Sport
3 months ago

Caster Semenya wins another battle against IAAF

But SA's top female runner has been denied entry into the Diamond League meet in Rabat
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

I’m being targeted because I’m the best, says Caster Semenya

Sport / Other Sport

Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League’s Prefontaine

Sport / Other Sport

IAAF refuses to give Caster Semenya a reprieve

Sport / Other Sport

Athletics South Africa joins Caster Semenya appeal over CAS verdict

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.