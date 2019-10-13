Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev mauls Zverev to lift Shanghai Masters title

German who started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favour concedes that his Russian opponent is probably the world’s best player

13 October 2019 - 18:47 Hardik Vyas
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, October 13 2019. Picture: NOEL CELIS / AFP
Russian Daniil Medvedev pulverised Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1 to lift his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Germany’s Zverev started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favour against Medvedev but conceded that his opponent is “probably the best player in the world”.

US Open runner-up Medvedev, playing in his sixth consecutive final, broke Zverev twice to close out the opening set in front of a packed crowd. The 23-year-old was at his ruthless best in the second set as he raced to a 5-0 lead before Zverev finally showed some resistance to hold serve.

Yet Medvedev then served out the match with an emphatic ace to claim his second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 crown after his triumph in Cincinnati.

When asked why he does not like celebrating his victories on court, Medvedev quipped: “I said after Cincinnati I think that everyone has been talking that they want to see something new. So I don’t celebrate my wins; just get the win and it’s done.”

Medvedev enjoyed a near-flawless week in Shanghai — claiming the title without dropping a set all week — as he continues an incredible second half of the season. The world No 4 improved his 2019 win-loss record to 59-17, including a Tour-leading 46 victories on hard courts this season.

He has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in London, alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Among the next generation of players coming through, Medvedev is widely tipped to break the stranglehold of the “Big Three” — Djokovic, Nadal and Federer — at the top of the sport and become a regular Grand Slam contender next season.

“It is outrageous what I have done in the last few months,” Medvedev said. “I have worked for it and I hope I’m gonna do much more.”

With two spots in the London finals still up for grabs, Zverev is in pole position to qualify as he occupies seventh place in the qualification race.

Reuters

