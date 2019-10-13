Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shatters 16-year-old world marathon record

Chicago — Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record by more than a minute when she ran 2hr 14min 04sec at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the record of 2:15:25 set by Briton Radcliffe in London in April 2003.

“They [spectators] were cheering, cheering and I got more energy to keep faster,” returning champion Kosgei said. Radcliffe was on hand to witness the fall of her record.

“When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first part of the race, if she was able to hold that together, she was always going to beat the time,” Radcliffe said.

Kosgei, who maintained a commanding lead throughout the race, thrust her hands in the air in triumph as she crossed the finish line, more than six minutes ahead of the second-place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men’s race. Cherono clocked an unofficial 2:05:45 to add to his Boston Marathon title. Debela was a second back as British defending champion Mo Farah placed eighth in 2:09.58 and Galen Rupp failed to finish.