Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shatters 16-year-old world marathon record

13 October 2019 - 20:14 Amy Tennery
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya races to the finish line during the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, the US, October 13 2019. Picture: QUINN HARRIS/AFP
Chicago — Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record by more than a minute when she ran 2hr 14min 04sec at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the record of 2:15:25 set by Briton Radcliffe in London in April 2003.

“They [spectators] were cheering, cheering and I got more energy to keep faster,” returning champion Kosgei said. Radcliffe was on hand to witness the fall of her record.

“When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first part of the race, if she was able to hold that together, she was always going to beat the time,” Radcliffe said.

Kosgei, who maintained a commanding lead throughout the race, thrust her hands in the air in triumph as she crossed the finish line, more than six minutes ahead of the second-place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men’s race. Cherono clocked an unofficial 2:05:45 to add to his Boston Marathon title. Debela was a second back as British defending champion Mo Farah placed eighth in 2:09.58 and Galen Rupp failed to finish.

The race was the first for Farah and Rupp since their former coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct”.

Salazar has said he plans to appeal against the ruling.

American Daniel Romanchuk overwhelmed the men’s wheelchair field to defend his title in an unofficial 1:30:26. The 21-year-old finished more than three minutes ahead of British runner-up David Weir.

Swiss Manuela Schar also retained her title, the 34-year-old winning the women’s wheelchair race in an unofficial 1:41:08. Former champion Tatyana McFadden took second in 1:45:22. 

Reuters

