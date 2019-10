Eliud Kipchoge smashes mythical two-hour marathon barrier

"From the first kilometre, I was really comfortable," he said after before being mobbed by his team mates.

"I have been training for this for four and a half months, I have been putting my heart and mind to run under two hours for a marathon and make history.

"I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister it took another 65 years to make history," he added. "Now I've gone under two hours to inspire other people and show the world nobody is limited."

The president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, had said he was in favour of such events and argued that it was not a huge issue if they were not recognised by the sport's governing body.

In Nairobi, traffic stopped with people gathering in bars and anywhere with television screens as national hero Kipchoge closed in on completing the stunning achievement.

Second attempt

The run, organised and funded by the British chemical company INEOS and dubbed the INEOS 1.59 challenge, was Kipchoge's second attempt to break the barrier, having missed out by 26 seconds in Monza two years ago.

The 9.6km course, a long straight with two loops at the end, was designed with slightly steeped banks and had been partially resurfaced to help Kipchoge keep pace and avoid injury.

The venue and time were carefully chosen by organisers to provide the best-possible conditions — cool and windless — although it was slightly more humid than expected and there were a few spots of rain.

The pacemakers were divided into teams of seven, with five forming an inverted arrowhead in front of Kipchoge and two more behind him and running in stints of 4.8km.

The transitions between pacemaking teams proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of the run and Kipchoge seemed to trip during one exchange.

They were preceded by an electric car which shone green laser beams onto the road to show the right pace and keep the runners on the right lines.

Throughout the run, Kipchoge ran at a remarkably steady pace which varied between 2.48 and 2.52 minutes per kilometre and was consistently around 10 seconds under the target.

There was a stretch around the halfway mark where he seemed to be struggling but he quickly regained his composure.

"I was really calm and trying to go with the pace, not to be crazy or slow, but to follow instructions and what the pacemakers are doing," he said.