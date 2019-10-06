Naomi Osaka beats world No 1 Barty to win China Open

Beijing — Naomi Osaka won a second tournament on the spin as she fought back from a set down to defeat world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the China Open final on Sunday.

The Japanese two-time grand slam champion emerged victorious after 110 minutes in chilly Beijing, scoring 3-6 6-3 6-2.

On Saturday, after defeating holder Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals, the 21-year-old called her own serve “confusing”. And so it was in the sixth game when Osaka conjured up a double fault, then an ace, then another double fault against Australia’s Barty.

The world No 4, victorious in her home Pan Pacific Open in September, was broken when she planted a forehand into the net. The former No 1 appeared mildly uncomfortable with her shoulder, touching it and rotating it between points.