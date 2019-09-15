Sport / Other Sport

SA’s No 2 tennis player Lloyd Harris to woo Anderson for Davis Cup

15 September 2019 - 18:19 Craig Ray
Lloyd Harris. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/REG CALDECOTT
Lloyd Harris. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/REG CALDECOTT

SA’s No 2 tennis player Lloyd Harris says he will have a quiet word with Kevin Anderson about playing Davis Cup for the country in the future. 

The two players will represent SA in a new national team competition called the ATP Cup in early 2020‚ which takes place in Brisbane‚ Perth and Sydney just before the Australian Open.

The new competition does not replace the Davis Cup but will attract the best players in the world because of its timing just before the first Grand Slam of the year.

Harris‚ 22‚ spearheaded team SA to a 4-1 Euro-Africa II Davis Cup win over Bulgaria at the Kelvin Grove club at the weekend.

SA will now go into the play-offs to return to Group I‚ which is a step closer to joining the elite World Group.

Anderson‚ 33‚ has struggled with injury all season and underwent a scope on his knee while SA were taking on Bulgaria.

He has not played Davis Cup for his home country since 2011.

Capetonian Harris‚ ranked 113 in the world‚ thrived on home support at the first Davis Cup tie in Cape Town for 20 years by winning both his singles ties in a charged atmosphere.

“We have an awesome bunch of guys in the team and we all get along really well, it’s like a little family for us‚” Harris said.

“Kevin knows the vibe in our Davis Cup team. He and I speak often and I see him on tour regularly now.

“As he’s mentioned before‚ at this stage of his career he wants to be a top-five player and it’s been difficult for him to make the time for Davis Cup.

“I think it’s something he would like to do. He’s not against playing the Davis Cup‚ it just hasn’t fitted into his schedule.

“It’s tough because we would love him to play every time. Maybe now that we could be promoted if we win that World Group play-off‚ it might be appealing to him,” he said.

“We can’t say for sure he will play‚ but I will try and encourage him to play again. Ultimately though‚ I will respect his decision.

“For me‚ I’d love to have him in the team. We would be pretty strong if he joined.”

Lloyd Harris and Raven Klaasen spearhead SA’s Davis Cup tie

Players plan to impress home fans when they face Bulgaria team in Cape Town
Sport
3 days ago

Wind could be wild card in SA’s Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria

Winner of Euro/Africa Group II match will advance to the playoffs to move back into Group I
Sport
5 days ago

Nadal wants long time near the top, not most slams or No 1

US Open champion says tennis is more than just Grand Slams
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bianca Andreescu embraces spotlight with US Open triumph over Serena Williams

Sport / Other Sport

Federer fails in bid for 21st Grand Slam title

Sport / Other Sport

Tickets on sale for Federer versus Nadal in Cape Town

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.