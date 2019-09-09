Nadal wants long time near the top, not most slams or No 1

New York — An emotional Rafael Nadal says extending the years among the top players in tennis means more to him than overtaking Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record or chasing after the world No 1 ranking.

The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander grabbed his 19th Grand Slam title and fourth US Open crown in thrilling fashion on Sunday, outlasting Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 after 4hr 50min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Just very happy. This trophy means everything to me today,” said Nadal, who was moved to tears by a video tribute after the match. “The last three hours of the match have been very intense, very tough mentally and physically, too. With the video, the crowd that have been as always amazing, all these facts make the moment super special. Unforgettable moment.”

The dramatic victory pulled him within one slam title of matching Federer’s all-time men’s record with top-ranked Novak Djokovic a close third on 16. But second-ranked Nadal stressed he is more concerned with extending his career as long and as well as possible than he is setting a Major win record.

“I would love to be the one who wins more, but I am not thinking and I’m not going to practise every day or playing tennis for it,” Nadal said. “I’m playing tennis because I love to play tennis. I can’t just think about Grand Slams. Tennis is more than Grand Slams.

“I need to think about the rest of the things. I play to be happy. Of course, the victory makes me super happy.”

Personal satisfaction such as that he derived from holding off stubborn Medvedev in his epic fightback drives Nadal far more than comparing slam trophy cases.

“That competition, if that attracts fans and creates interest on the people, that’s good for our sport, no? I feel honoured to be part of this battle,” Nadal said. “But I repeat the same: you can’t be all day looking next to you about if one having more or one having little bit less because you will be frustrated.

“All the things that I achieved in my career are much more than what I ever thought and what I ever dreamt. I would love to be the one who has more, yes. But I really believe that I will not be happier or less happy if that happens or does not happen.

“What gives you the happiness is the personal satisfaction that you gave your best. In that way I am very, very calm, very pleased with myself.”

Overtaking Djokovic for a year-end world No 1 ranking is not high on Nadal’s list of goals, saying it could detract from longevity and quality.

“I don’t compete for it. I just do my way. If I am able to be No 1 doing my way, great. But I always say the same: today it’s not my main goal,” Nadal said.

“Sometimes if you need to follow the No 1, you are going to lose years of your career. But I am there. If I am able to play well until the end of the season, I am going to have my chances. That’s going to be amazing.”

AFP