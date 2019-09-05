Rafael Nadal makes late-night move into US Open semifinals

New York — Rafael Nadal said he felt “in good shape” after advancing to the semifinals of the US Open with a tough 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Second-seed Nadal, a three-time champion in New York, will play Italy's Matteo Berrettini for a berth in the final after the 18-time Grand Slam winner overcame a gritty performance by Schwartzman.

The Spaniard needed the best part of three hours to record an eighth straight win over two-time US Open quarterfinalist Schwartzman in a match that finished early Thursday morning.

He received treatment to his left forearm early in the third set but swiftly allayed any injury fears, after a knee injury forced him to retire during last year's semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro.

“I'm feeling good. Today was very humid day, very heavy day. I had some cramps in the end of the second and first five games, six games of the third. And then I take some salt, that's all, and then was over,” Nadal said.

“The body is in good shape, I think. No big problems. Just of course now a little bit tired, long day, 1.30am. Need to go to sleep. But I really believe that I'm going to be in good shape.”