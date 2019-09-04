Sport / Other Sport

World champion Justin Gatlin recovers after hamstring scare

04 September 2019 - 23:58 Gene Cherry
Justin Gatlin of the US celebrates after winning the men's 100m at the Diamond League in Monaco, July 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Justin Gatlin of the US celebrates after winning the men's 100m at the Diamond League in Monaco, July 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Raleigh — Reigning world 100m champion Justin Gatlin should be back training within the week after tests were negative for a possible hamstring injury, his manager said on Wednesday.

The American sprinter slowed noticeably about 65m  into a race he was leading and began grabbing his left hamstring before finishing fourth in Zagreb on Tuesday.

"He said he started to feel something grabbing, so he immediately tried to protect against any potential injury occurring," Renaldo Nehemiah said in an e-mail.

Tests to Gatlin's hamstring "showed he still had 100% strength in the leg and there were no adhesions or anything", Nehemiah said.

It was the second time within a week the 37-year-old had slowed in a race while leading.

Gatlin finished fourth in the Zurich Diamond League final on August 29 after Nehemiah said he lost cadence after stumbling out of the blocks.

Three days later the 2004 Olympic champion showed form, winning a 100m race in Switzerland in 9.97 seconds.

The Zagreb race, on a relatively cool evening, was Gatlin's last before defending his world title in Doha later in September.

He is expected to resume training in Florida several days after returning home, Nehemiah said. 

Reuters

