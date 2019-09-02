Top female jockey Turner comes out of retirement to ride at Turffontein

When top jockeys suddenly retire it makes big news, but perhaps their actions should be taken with a pinch of salt. There are several examples of male and female jockeys who reach for the saddle again:

Hayley Turner: The best-known female jockey in the world, who has accepted to ride for an international team at Turffontein on November 16, announced her retirement in 2015.

She sprang to stardom in 2011 winning the grade 1 July Cup at Newmarket on Dream Ahead and she landed another grade 1 victory on Margot Did in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Now back riding in the UK, 2019 has been arguably the most successful year of her career. At Royal Ascot in June she became the first female in 32 years to win a race at the famous meeting taking the Sandringham Handicap on Thanks Be.

In August Turner was again the darling of Ascot racing fans winning the Silver Saddle at the Shergar Cup meeting for the second year running.

Mark Khan: The five-time SA champion jockey announced his retirement in 2010, but seven years later in 2017 he was back in the riders’ ranks. Last season he rode in 524 races and notched 54 wins. During the height of his career, he captained an SA team in a similar international as the one planned for November.

Jamie Spencer: Top-flight UK jockey, who was champion in 2005 and 2007, announced his retirement in 2014 at the age of 34 but he is back competing at the highest level. Spencer married Emma Ramsden in 2005 but the couple divorced in 2010 after media speculation linking him with Hayley Turner.

Announcing the Turffontein race, Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein told Turftalk that Hayley Turner’s teammates could include Paul Hannigan, PJ MacDonald and Danny Tudhope who is currently in second place behind Oisin Murphy in the UK jockeys championship.

SA champion jockey Lyle Hewitson is now in Hong Kong and unlikely to return for the international meeting. His absence should result in automatic places in the SA side for Muzi Yeni, Anton Marcus, Gavin Lerena and Greg Cheyne.

This quartet finished second, third, fourth and fifth in the 2018/2019 jockeys championship which concluded on July 31. There will be two “wild card” selections for the other two places which could be filled by Richard Fourie and Warren Kennedy.

Kennedy has enjoyed the same sort of successful year as Turner and he ended the season with 139 wins from 1,138 rides. He has continued in top form in the first four weeks of the new campaign.

Kennedy has a full book of rides at Tuesday’s meeting at Turffontein. Eight of his mounts will be for in-form trainer Paul Peter.

In the ninth race Peter and Kennedy team up with Aussie import Tobefair, who attracted betting support when finishing seventh on her debut at Tuesday’s track in July.

A daughter of Uncle Mo, Tobefair will have benefited from that experience and should be involved in the finish of the 1,600m contest on Tuesday.

However, both Peter and Kennedy will be aware that top trainer Mike de Kock introduces two well-bred females in the race — one a daughter of Dynasty and the other a daughter of champion sire Silvano.

Earlier in the meeting the De Kock stable will be looking to their well-bred colt Marmara Sea to open his account in the third race. Matloob and Peter's runner Date Palm rate the dangers.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (13) Marmara Sea (5) Matloob (9) Date Palm (2) Jungle Book

4th Race: (2) See Me Run (10) So Long Spring (1) What A Joker (6) Serendipity

5th Race: (2) Nawaasi (6) Ocean City (4) Three Stars (5) Elbi

6th Race: (8) Passion Peach (3) Queen Of War (2) Moggie Brown (5) Phillydelphia

7th Race: (5) Virginia (3) Elusive Butterfly (2) Destinys Game (8) Sammi Moosa

8th Race: (5) Dry Your Eyes (1) Tripple Z (3) Electromagnetic (6) The Makwakkers

9th Race: (12) Tobefair (8) Deebaa (11) Nabeela (1) The Jocelyn Tree