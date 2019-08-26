Enable heads world rankings after top three run at York

John Gosden’s superstar filly Enable is once again the world’s highest ranked horse after her victory in last week’s Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

The chief British handicapper has given her a rating of 128 over speedster Battaash and Crystal Ocean who were both seen in action at the famous Knavesmire meeting.

BHA handicapper Chris Nash said: “After events at York, Enable will have the highest rating of 128 and the performance of Battaash slots him in behind her and level with Crystal Ocean.

“Battaash scorched the turf at the Knavesmire to win the Nunthorpe by three-and-three-quarter lengths in record-breaking time. He was mightily impressive and the form appears to stack up with both Soldier’s Call and So Perfect suggesting a figure of 127 for this performance is correct.”

Despite his loss to Japan in the Juddmonte International, Crystal Ocean remains on the 127 mark and this is chiefly because of his excellent second behind Enable in the King George at Ascot.

Frankie Dettori, who has enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in his illustrious career, dictated matters from the front in the Yorkshire Oaks and it was clear two furlongs out that he had the measure of the second favourite, Magical.

Enable now heads to Paris in the first Sunday in October where she will bid to win the prestigious Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe for the third consecutive year. It is likely she will be retired after the French race.

Her task in the Arc has been made easier after the sad demise of William Haggas’s 2018 Arc runner-up Sea Of Class, who succumbed to colic in July.

Nunthorpe victor Battaash, who bettered the course record of Dayjur which had stood for 29 years, could now head for the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on November 2 for which UK bookmakers quote trainer Charlie Hills’s speed merchant at 5-2.

Hills told reporters on Sunday: “He [Battaash] has lost only 13kg after the race and seems as happy as Larry. We’ll see how he is at the end of the week and then make a final plan from there.”

One plan that is cast in stone is 16-1 Ebor Handicap winner Mustajeer competing in the Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November. The winner of the York race automatically gets an invite for the famous Australian race.

Trained in Ireland by Ger Lyons, six-year-old Mustajeer ran out a game winner of the Ebor, which carried a £1m purse for the first time.

Shrewdly, Australia Bloodstock bought a controlling share in the gelding before the race from owner David Spratt. He still retained a share so is certain to make the trip Down Under.

Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas is usually the man to follow at York, but it proved a disappointing meeting for the stable with the solitary success coming with Hamish in the Melrose Handicap.

Haggas’s wife Maureen said: “We’ve had a bad week so it’s nice to have a winner. We were worried about the ground but this trip is what he’s bred for. He was bred by William’s father, Brian, and we ran because he’d booked lunch!”

Hamish, a son of Motivator, now gets an automatic invitation for the 2020 Ebor Handicap, but he comes with risks as far as punters are concerned. He refused to race at Redcar and misbehaved before his next start at Newbury.

Summing up the York meeting, Racing Post journo Lee Mottershead said: “An outstanding meeting — the old famous handicaps are what the racing public really loves. In addition, we had the three highest-rated horses in action at York in Enable, Battaash and Crystal Ocean.”