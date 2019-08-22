Trainer Gavin van Zyl gets perfect start to new season

As belated birthday presents go, they could not have been much better for KwaZulu-Natal trainer Gavin van Zyl than what has transpired in the first three weeks of the new season.

Van Zyl, who rode for 30 years before hanging up his saddle in 2007, celebrated his 60th birthday on July 27 and will be overjoyed how things worked out at last week’s National Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston.

Not only did he take home 11 new horses to his Summerveld stable, two of them were the joint sales toppers who each fetched R800,000.

The first R800,000 sale was a Silvano colt signed for by Lynton Ryan regarded by many as one of the best judges of horseflesh in the country. Van Zyl told Sporting Post: “He is a beautiful horse, a fantastic colt.”

The second R800,000 buy who will be joining Van Zyl’s yard is also a son of Silvano who was purchased by Kestorm Investments.

Bred at Cheveley Stud, the colt is a full brother to former champion filly Bela-Bela, so hails from an outstanding family. Breeder Vaughan Koster said: “In the current climate, it was pretty good money taking into account he was from an old mare.”

The mare, Mystic Spring, is now 24 years old and she has been a wonderful servant to Cheveley, producing several talented performers including Rabiya, Secret Captain and Secret Of Victoria.

Van Zyl, who looks to have a useful sort in Wednesday’s Greyville winner Dancing Feather, made the journey to Johannesburg on Monday for the memorial service for trainer Neil Bruss and he has also decided to send his stayer Just Cruised In to Gauteng to contest Saturday’s seventh race at Turffontein.

Judged on his third behind Walter Smoothie at the city track in July, Just Cruised In rates a strong chance in Saturday’s 2,400m event provided he is not affected by the altitude. His last two runs have been in his home province.

One runner expected to give the Van Zyl raider a run for his money is the four-year-old filly Factor Fifty. Trained at Turffontein by David Nieuwenhuizen, Factor Fifty boasts a win over the course and distance having beaten Top Shot here in July.

There is a chance Top Shot could get his revenge as Gary Alexander's grand eight-year-old campaigner is better off at the weights this time. Another runner with claims is Randall Simon’s mount Pilgrim’s Progress.

Warren Kennedy, who rides Just Cruised In, will be glad to have retained the ride on Mike de Kock’s runner Excalibur’s Return in the sixth race. The mare was returning from a long break when finishing fourth behind Tombola a fortnight ago.

Even so, the runner who makes most appeal is Sean Tarry’s Aussie-bred mare Big Myth. Though the five-year-old is taking a rise in class, she should run well in the colours of leading owner Chris van Niekerk.

Another Aussie-bred in the field is Animal Lover who is returning after a 13-week break. A daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom, the mare will surely win more races this term.

The De Kock stable will also be hoping their Aussie-bred gelding Dhabyaan can come out on top in Saturday’s final leg of the Pick 6. This expensive purchase has improved in his last two outings and could beat home Arapaho and Tripple Z.

Though the presence of several newcomers makes life difficult for punters in the fourth race, one runner with form is Fireworks with Muzi Yeni retaining the ride on Alec Laird’s three-year-old.

Selections

1st Race: (13) Musaytara (11) Love Awaits You (8) Clock Stopper (6) Bridesmaid Blues

2nd Race: (4) Gemcutter (6) Ssnoop (1) Bold Matador (7) We All Chomies

3rd Race: No Selection

4th Race: (7) Fireworks (8) Frosted Steel (9) Hawthorn (11) Maddox Tune

5th Race: (7) State Star (8) Elusive Butterfly (9) Only To Win (2) Jamra

6th Race: (7) Big Myth (4) Excalibur's Return (3) Wordyness (6) Animal Lover

7th Race: (1) Just Cruised In (4) Factor Fifty (3) Top Shot (7) Snorting Bull

8th Race: (1) French Leave (3) Kurt’s Approval (7) So Long Spring (4) Tough Choice

9th Race: (3) Dhabyaan (4) Arapaho (2) Tripple Z (7) African Rock