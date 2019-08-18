Vanquished Djokovic heaps praise on mercurial Medvedev

Cincinnati — Novak Djokovic acknowledged he had rarely faced the sort of barrage a resilient Daniil Medvedev used so effectively to shock the world No 1 3-6 6-3 6-3 in the Cincinnati Masters semifinals on Saturday.

After losing the first set, Medvedev changed his approach midway through the second set, the Russian going for broke with pretty much every shot, particularly on second serve. The complexion of the match changed in a heartbeat as Medvedev overpowered the previously dominant Djokovic.

“I did not experience this too many times in my career that someone goes so big on second serves and just serves two first serves basically for an extended period of time,” the vanquished Serbian told reporters. “When someone serves a 128mp/h second serve and doesn’t make too many double faults and goes for every shot, you just have to put your hat down and congratulate him.”

Medvedev explained why he had switched tactics.

“I was so tired in the first set and playing Novak, I thought I’m not going to be able to keep the intensity,” the world No 8 said. “Then there was one momentum change in the second and I just started playing unbelievable.”

Medvedev added that it was par for the course to go for broke on his second serve when trailing in a match.

“I do it all the time when my second serve doesn’t work. Novak, he was destroying me on the second serve so at one moment, at three-all, love-30, I’m like ‘okay, what’s the matter’.”

He reeled off four successive points, including an ace on second serve, to hold and then broke Djokovic in the next game by ripping a winner down the line to seize the initiative. Medvedev, who also beat Djokovic in April at Monte Carlo, was to play Belgian David Goffin in the final on Sunday.

It will be the third successive final for 23-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafa Nadal in Montreal. Djokovic, meanwhile, will regroup for the US Open starting on Monday week, and he did not sound particularly concerned by his latest defeat, preferring instead to heap praise on his opponent.