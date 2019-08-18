Two-year-old Bloodstock SA sale dominated by new buyers

Bloodstock SA personnel never saw this one coming — their National Two-Year-Old Sale at Germiston was dominated by new buyers.

Buyers such as Form Bloodstock and John Freeman are usually their best clients, but this time it was little-known Skhwelemthini Investments who stole the show by buying five lots for a total of R2.36m.

Commenting on this new development, Bloodstock SA’s Gary Gran, said: “One of the most pleasing aspects was the significant part played by several newcomers to the industry. It gave vendors hope in what can be described as uncertain times in the industry.”

The aggregate for the sale was R32.5m, which was 10% up on 2018. The average of R103,085 was 15% up on 2018.

If there is a slight negative it is that 76 of the 392 lots catalogued were either not sold or withdrawn.

The most expensive buy by Skhwelemthini came towards the end of the sale when they bid R700,000 for the Dynasty colt Victor Emmanuel. A half-brother to grade 3 winner Negroamaro, the two-year-old was consigned by champion breeders Wilgerbosdrift.

There were no seven-figure sales with two lots both being sold for R800,000. The first came when Lynton Ryan — one of the best judges of horseflesh in the country — went to this figure to secure a Silvano colt who is a half-brother to the seven-time winner Gimme The Stars.

It clearly did not matter to Ryan that the colt was a late foal and perhaps more important was that he is the fifth produce of a mare by former champion Jet Master. Named Silver Star Dust, the colt was consigned by Klipdrif Stud (as agent) and they emerged leading vendors with 15 lots selling for R3.65m.

The second R800,000 buy came on the second session with New Zealand auctioneer Steve Davis bringing the hammer down in favour of Kestorm Investments.

Also consigned by Klipdrif, this was yet another of the progeny of champion sire Silvano to grab buyers’ attention and the colt is a half-brother to five-time winner Black Cat Back.

Nevertheless, the sire who returned the highest aggregate was Soft Falling Rain, the ill-fated son of National Assembly. He was represented by 14 lots on the sale and they all found homes.

The highest price of Soft Falling Rain’s draft was a R600,000 bid for a colt out of the mare Amur Affair. Another offering by Wilgerbosdrift Stud, this youngster is only the second produce of the daughter of Tiger Ridge who won the grade 3 Acacia Handicap.

Given the popularity of Soft Falling Rain’s progeny, trainer Paul Peter probably considers he secured one of the bargains of the sale as he took home one of his colts for just R35,000.

Given the sire’s top price of R600,000, Heversham Park Farm can only ponder the uncertainty of bloodstock sales in that they got such a low price for their colt who is out of a Fort Wood mare.