Top sires represented in final session of Germiston sale

Two of the country’s top sires Silvano and Dynasty are well represented on Friday’s final session of the Emperors Palace National Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston.

Silvano, champion sire for the 2018/19 season, and deceased stallion Dynasty are represented by four and five two-year-olds respectively.

Drakenstein won the “outstanding breeder” award at Tuesday’s Equus awards at Emperors Palace Casino in Kempton Park and probably the pick of Silvano’s quartet will prove to be their colt out of the American mare Peace Bell.

Graeme Hawkins will be on the rostrum to sell this half-brother to the grade 3 winner One Fine Day.

Klipdrif Stud (as agent) will offer a Silvano colt who is a half-brother to five-time winner Black Cat Back while Maine Chance Farms will be selling a half-sister to Sygone, a four-time winner in Zimbabwe.

The final Silvano on Friday’s session, which kicks off at 11am, has also been consigned by Maine Chance and this filly, named Say Goodbye, is a full-sister to the two-time winner Sylvanite.

Andrew Miller will be the auctioneer for the first Dynasty through the ring and the colt is the third produce of the Jet Master mare Maximum Jet. The youngster has been consigned by Varsfontein Stud, breeders of Sean Tarry’s talented juvenile Eden Roc.

It is an understatement that the mare Mystic Spring has been a wonderful servant to Cheveley Stud, she is now 24 years old and has produced a host of feature winners, including Bela Bela (Equus champion filly in 2015/16) and the ill-fated Rabiya (Equus champion three-year-old male in 2005).

Popular New Zealand auctioneer Steve Davis will be selling Mystic Spring's 13th produce who — unlike many of the lots — is not a late foal having been born in September.

Lammerskraal breed quality horses which is why buyers will be running the rule over their only offering on Friday which is a Dynasty colt out of the Western Winter mare Strawberry Ice. He is a half-brother to the grade 2 winner, Flying Ice.

Towards the end of the sale champion breeders Wilgerbosdrift will be selling a Dynasty colt who is a half-brother to grade 3 winner and grade 1 placed Negroamaro.

Favour Stud will be pleased with their seventh place in last season’s national breeders log and one of their four lots on Friday is a Jackson colt from a family with plenty of black type. He is a half-brother to the five-time winner Northern Heritage and four-time winner Supreme Sunset.

Gauteng-based Heversham Park Farm has consigned nine two-year-olds to the sale all by different stallions and its Flower Alley filly — an early foal — should sell for a decent price. The bay is the third produce of the four-time winner September Moon.

It is pretty moderate winter racing at Turffontein on Saturday, but one of the more interesting of the nine races is the seventh in which Paul Peter’s Pathfork mare Promise will bid to complete a four-timer.