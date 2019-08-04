National Horseracing Authority denies it discriminated against jockey

Hewitson’s case arose from an incident in a race at Fairview on April 12.

At a time when racing has been under the spotlight, the case has resulted on more than 40 posts on the Sporting Post website.

One read: “If matters are dealt with consistently and efficiently, there will not be any criticism or comment. The NHA really need to get up from their deep slumber.”

To add fuel to the fire, the NHA announced they would be holding an inquiry into comments made by Yeni in a TV interview after the fourth race at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July 31, the final day of the 2018-19 season.

Yeni had said that the NHA had “prolonged it [Hewitson’s suspension] until the end of the season and I thought that was very unfair to me”.

The response on social media was predictable.

“The inquiry into Muzi’s comments has no merit at all and is wasteful expenditure. We cannot stop freedom of speech — Muzi was asked a question and he answered it as he saw fit,” one commentator wrote.

Another posted: “For the NHA to hold an inquiry about Muzi expressing his honest views is a witch-hunt that would make McCarthy proud.”

“Change the rules and we will see a change of heart and not ridiculous decisions like opening an inquiry into the frank and truthful comments of a jockey,” another posted.

There is a chance here for Moodley to halt this criticism by announcing — as is the case with race reviews after a race — that no further action will be taken regarding Yeni’s interview.

There is good — and bad — news for fans of have-saddle-will-travel Yeni. At the Vaal recently, the 32-year-old told this writer that he would again be “giving the title a full go next season, but then may consider a move overseas”.