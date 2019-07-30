Sport / Other Sport

Semenya to miss Doha World Championships after Swiss court reverses reprieve

30 July 2019 - 20:29 Agency Staff
Caster Semenya wins the women's 800m race at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar, May 3 2019. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
Caster Semenya wins the women's 800m race at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar, May 3 2019. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

Paris — Caster Semenya will not defend her world 800m title in Doha in September after a Swiss judge overruled a temporary suspension on the IAAF’s controversial testosterone-curbing rules, her representatives said on Tuesday.

The ruling means the 28-year-old can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile, as she did in June and July. The World Championships are scheduled between September 28-October 6 in the Qatari capital.

“I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned,” said the South African who is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Semenya’s representatives said in a statement that  on Monday “a single judge of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF regulations pending the outcome of Caster’s appeal against the CAS award”.

“In this latest decision, the Supreme Court emphasised the strict requirements and high thresholds for the interim suspension of CAS awards and found that these were not fulfilled.”

Dorothee Schramm, the lawyer leading Semenya’s appeal, added that the judge had made a “procedural decision” that has no impact on the appeal itself.

“We will continue to pursue Caster’s appeal and fight for her fundamental human rights. A race is always decided at the finish line.”

Semenya is locked in a bitter dispute with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which should be settled by a final ruling from Switzerland’s supreme court on Semenya’s appeal against the regulations.

Semenya is classified as a woman, was raised as a woman and races as a woman.

But for the IAAF, women such as Semenya, with certain masculine attributes due to differences of sexual development (DSD), are classified, biologically, as men. It is a position hotly contested by South African officials.

The IAAF, seeking “to ensure fair competition for all women”, argues that DSD athletes, like Semenya, born with the “46 XY” chromosome rather than the XX chromosome most females have, would have an advantage in all events based on their levels of testosterone that are in the male range.

“Caster Semenya remains steadfast in her defiance of the highly controversial IAAF regulations that require female athletes with naturally elevated testosterone levels to undergo hormonal drug intervention in order to compete in international competitions,” the athlete’s representatives said.

AFP

Caster Semenya rules out World Championships if she can’t run 800m

South African romps to victory in her favourite distance at Diamond League meeting in the US
Sport
4 weeks ago

How Olympic champion Caster Semenya inspired Bulls centre

Her positive mindset helped put me in a good space after injury, says Jesse Kriel
Sport
1 month ago

Caster Semenya takes IAAF to task over sport court's arbitral award

A statement issued on behalf of Semenya accuses the IAAF of deciding ‘who is‚ and who is not‚ woman enough … and to discriminate on that basis’
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Caster Semenya wins another battle against IAAF

Sport / Other Sport

Caster Semenya just misses Budd’s 28-year-old record

Sport / Other Sport

Semenya one of only three women in SA provisional squad for Doha

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.