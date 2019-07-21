Irish eyes smiling as Shane Lowry wins The Open

Portrush — Irishman Shane Lowry won the British Open by six strokes amid emotional scenes at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

Fervently cheered on every shot by the sellout crowd, the 32-year-old from Clara was never seriously troubled in the final round as he carded one-over-par 72 in strong winds and intermittent rain which buffeted the late starters.

He finished at 15-under 269, while Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, the only player to apply any semblance of pressure on Lowry, shot 74 for second place.

Lowry started the day with a four-shot lead and must have been most grateful for the margin, which afforded him the luxury of being able to drop a few shots without doing too much damage.