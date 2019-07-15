Sport / Other Sport

Geraint Thomas in driving seat as Tour rivals lose time

15 July 2019 - 19:01 Julien Pretot
The tenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Flour and Albi, on July 15 2019. Picture: AFP/ JEFF PACHOUD
The tenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Flour and Albi, on July 15 2019. Picture: AFP/ JEFF PACHOUD

Albi — Defending champion Geraint Thomas gained time on a handful of his main rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton in the climax of Monday’s 10th stage of the Tour de France.

Thomas was on the right end of a bunch split 35km from the finish of the 217.5km ride from St Flour with France’s Thibaut Pinot, Dane Jakob Fuglsang, Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Australian Richie Porte trapped behind.

They finished 1min 39sec off the pace. Dutchman Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish with Thomas, his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal and Colombian Nairo Quintana in the main group, as well as Briton Adam Yates and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, whose Deceuninck-Quick Step team’s acceleration in the crosswinds caused the decisive split, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as he crossed the line at the same time as Van Aert.

It was the worst possible scenario for Pinot, one of the world’s best climbers who was hoping to battle it out with Thomas in the mountains, as he lost a huge amount of time on the flat.

“Nothing to say, it was a shitty day,” said a tearful Pinot, who started the day as the best-placed of the overall contenders after gaining almost half a minute with a brilliant attack in Saturday’s eighth stage.

The bunch split caused a major shakedown of the rankings, with Thomas moving up to second, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe. He still leads Bernal by 4sec but Pinot slipped down to 11th, 1:21 behind Thomas going into the first rest day.

Kruijswijk is fourth, 15sec behind Thomas, with Yates in seventh place 35sec adrift of the reigning champion, and 17sec ahead of eighth-placed Quintana. 

Reuters

South African Daryl Impey roars to Tour de France stage victory

The national cycling champion is just the second South African to win an individual stage at the Tour
Sport
22 hours ago

Belgian Dylan Teuns tops in the mountains in Tour de France

The Belgian claims victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Sport
3 days ago

Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

Stage winner praises his teammates for controlling the peloton in bumpy ride
Sport
4 days ago

Elia Viviani speeds to stage win in Tour de France

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider wins 70km/h dash for the line ahead of teammate Julian Alaphilippe
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.