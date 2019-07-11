Lewis Hamilton can pour fuel on the Silverstone celebrations

London — Lewis Hamilton can keep the good news coming at Silverstone this weekend by winning his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time in front of the biggest crowd since the days of “Mansell Mania”.

The fans already have plenty to celebrate after Wednesday’s announcement that Formula One is staying at the circuit for the next five years, and the five-time world champion aims to provide the icing on the cake.

“It has become the most anticipated event of the year for me and the one I enjoy the most,” the Mercedes driver said as he looked forward to a Sunday that could bring him a seventh win in 10 races.

Hamilton, 31 points clear of Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, has won four of the last five races at Silverstone — losing out in 2018 to Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel after starting on pole position. With Mercedes winning all but one race in 2019, a dominant run that was ended in Austria at the end of June by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, they will again start as favourites.

“[High temperatures in] Austria exposed the biggest vulnerability of our car and it meant we couldn’t challenge for the win at any point of the weekend,” said team boss Toto Wolff. “Fortunately, the English summer is known for more moderate temperatures, so cooling should not be a major issue for us in Silverstone.

“We’ve had some of our best performances this year on tracks with a wide range of corner speeds, so on paper we should be in relatively good form.”