Candice Dawson looks to build on Durban July day success

Although it has been quite a tough season for Candice Dawson, the Gauteng trainer will have been delighted to saddle another winner on Durban July day with her grey, Infamous Fox, defying top weight of 62kg in the eighth race at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

Like Do It Again in the Vodacom July, it was an “encore” win for the four-year-old as the Aussie-bred also won at the 2018 July meeting.

Infamous Fox was given a confident ride by his regular pilot MJ Byleveld and hit the wire three-quarters of a length in front of Justin Snaith's runner Silver Maple.

Dawson sends four of her team to Turffontein on Saturday and will be looking to her four-year-old Captain’s Alpha to complete his hat-trick by winning the sixth race.

The son of Jay Peg has only contested four races in 2019, but the gelding has improved with every run and can notch another win provided he can beat Roy Magner’s runner Brigtnumberten.

Gavin Lerena, who rode a perfect race on second-placed Rainbow Bridge in the Durban July, teams up with the four-year-old once again and the combination is likely to be sent off favourite.

Big Voice Jack, now in the care of trainer Paul Peter, has solid each-way claims particularly as the three-year-old is dropping back to 1,200m.

Dawson has a good chance of starting the meeting on a high note as her Captain Al two-year-old Gunner Runner is not taking on a strong field and could open his account.

Interestingly, Dawson has booked champion jockey Lyle Hewitson, who has the ride, and the youngster will be keen to partner another winner in his bid to hold off Muzi Yeni in the jockeys’ title race.

In this opening event, others with good prospects include Paul Matchett’s runner Rooi Tom to be ridden by Randall Simons, and Kalgoorlie who will have Gavin Lerena in the irons.

Hewitson and Dawson team up with the filly Blow Your Cool in the eighth race and this daughter of Warm White Night is going the right way with two placings to her credit in her past two outings.

However, Blow Your Cool faces a tough rival in Extravert who should be cherryripe for a big effort in her third run after a break. The three-year-old is another good ride for Lerena.

Owner Gerald Sadleir was over the moon with the sixth-placed finish of his runner Camphoratus in the July and his colours could be to the fore with his three-year-old The Makwakkers in Saturday’s seventh race.

While The Makwakkers is held on the formbook by Paul Peter’s runner March To Glory, The Makwakkers is better drawn and should go close in the hands of Denis Schwarz.

Nevertheless, the vote in this 1,800m event goes to trainer Geoff Woodruff’s three-year-old Theravada. The son of Mogok makes his handicap debut with a merit-rating of just 70 and, in addition, his rider will claim his apprentice allowance.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (4) Gunner Runner (10) Rooi Tom (5) Kalgoolie (11) Titelist

2nd Race: (2) African Rock (1) Movie Magic (11) Incantation (10) Grey Power

3rd Race: (1) Readysetglo (10) Gallic Princess (2) Exultant (12) Mellow Music

4th Race: (5) Vetri Vel (2) Gold Griffin (6) Turf Master (4) Dry Your Eyes

5th Race: (7) Celestina (3) Moss Gas (6) Kentucky Blue (4) Hartleyfive

6th Race: (8) Captain's Alpha (6) Brigtnumberten (4) Big Voice Jack (3) Purple Diamond

7th Race: (7) Theravada (8) The Makwakkers (5) March To Glory (6) El Sereno

8th Race: (1) Extravert (5) Blow Your Cool (11) Pomander (4) Favourite Model

9th Race: (6) Hareer (3) Elusive Butterfly (2) Illuminate (10) Wings Of Light