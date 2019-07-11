Sport / Other Sport

Belgian Dylan Teuns tops in the mountains in Tour de France

11 July 2019 - 23:13 Agency Staff
Belgium's Dylan Teuns makes a last effort before crossing the finish line of the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, in La Planche des Belles Filles, July 11 2019. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP
Belgium's Dylan Teuns makes a last effort before crossing the finish line of the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, in La Planche des Belles Filles, July 11 2019. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

La Planche des Belles Filles — Belgian Dylan Teuns claimed victory on the sixth stage of the Tour de France on the La Planche des Belles Filles summit finish, as Italy’s Giulio Ciccone took the overall leader’s yellow jersey on Thursday.

Bahrain-Merida rider Teuns edged out Ciccone for the stage win after both men were part of a breakaway in the Vosges.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas unexpectedly showed strong early form by beating all of his main overall title rivals on the day.

Thomas broke from the main contenders in the final stages of the ultra-tough stage which was as expected decided on the last of seven climbs, as the Welshman gained a few seconds over most of his rivals.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who grew up 30km from the summit finish, was right on Thomas’s tail, losing just a couple of seconds to the champion.

Three of the overall contenders lost time as Vincenzo Nibali, Jumbo Visma captain Steven Kruijswijk and, to a greater extent, Frenchman Romain Bardet suffered on the slopes.

AFP

Elia Viviani speeds to stage win in Tour de France

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider wins 70km/h dash for the line ahead of teammate Julian Alaphilippe
Sport
2 days ago

Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

Stage winner praises his teammates for controlling the peloton in bumpy ride
Sport
1 day ago

Julian Alaphilippe takes Tour stage three and yellow jersey

French hope leaves the pack gasping on brutal climb then hangs in for 16km
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Mike Teunissen stays in yellow as his team flies to Tour de France time trial ...

Sport / Other Sport

South Africans chasing glory at the Tour de France

Sport / Other Sport

Geraint Thomas crashes out of Tour de Suisse

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.