Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

10 July 2019 - 19:40 Julien Pretot
Slovakia's Peter Sagan (R), wearing the best sprinter's green jersey celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the fifth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France on July 10 2019. Picture: AFP/ JEFF PACHOUD
Colmar — Peter Sagan burst into life on the Tour de France on Wednesday when he claimed the fifth stage at the end of a 175.5km bumpy ride from St Die des Vosges.

The three-times world champion beat Belgian Wout van Aert and Italian Matteo Trentin in a sprint finish to strengthen his grip on the points classification as he looks to secure a record-breaking seventh green jersey.

“This victory is well deserved for the whole team, they worked very hard all day to control the stage. I want to thank all my teammates tonight,” said the Bora-Hansgrohe rider, who had a below-average Spring classics season. “I started my sprint in the right moment. Now I have to keep going.”

Sagan, who now has 12 Tour stage victories to his name, has 144 points in the points classification with Australian Michael Matthews in second place on 97.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after his Deceuninck-Quick Step team helped Bora-Hansgrohe control the pace of the bunch to stay in touch with four breakaway riders. Among them was Belgian Tim Wellens, who used the four categorised climbs to extend his lead in the mountains classification. 

"We controlled and I stayed alert in the finale,” said Alaphilippe after a ride through the Alsace wineyards.

The overall contenders had a quiet day in the peloton ahead of Thursday’s sixth stage, a 160.5km ride from Mulhouse ending at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

The final climb is a 7km effort at an average gradient of 8.7% and Alaphilippe might struggle to keep his yellow jersey as the usual suspects will start their battle for the general classification.

Alaphilippe leads Van Aert, who picked up a 6sec bonus by finishing second, by 14sec with Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk, the biggest threat to the Frenchman, in third place and 25sec off the pace. 

Reuters

