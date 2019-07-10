Sport / Other Sport

WIMBLEDON

Roger Federer joins Slam 100 club after shaky start

10 July 2019 - 23:02 Toby Davis
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his victory over Kei Nishikori of Japan at Wimbledon in London, the UK, July 10 2019. Picture: TPN/GETTY IMAGES
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his victory over Kei Nishikori of Japan at Wimbledon in London, the UK, July 10 2019. Picture: TPN/GETTY IMAGES

London — Roger Federer chalked up another monumental milestone to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, recovering to beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 and become the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam.

No 2 seed Federer was so poor in the first set that the eighth-seeded Nishikori may have felt the 37-year-old Swiss’s advancing years had finally caught up with him.

Yet the remainder of the contest had just enough flourishes of pure brilliance from the eight times champion to make it a worthy occasion for him to become the sole male member of the Grand Slam 100 club.

Federer’s victory raised the prospect that Wimbledon may once again play host to one of the sport’s greatest rivalries, provided Rafa Nadal overcomes big-serving American Sam Querrey to tee up a clash against his old Swiss foe in the semis.

The duo have not met at the All England Club since their titanic tussle in the 2008 final, when Nadal outlasted Federer over five thrilling sets that finished in the late evening gloom.

Top-seed Novak Djokovic recovered from an edgy start to deliver a devastating display that crushed the spirit of 21st-seeded Belgian David Goffin in straight sets on Wednesday and sent the defending champion surging into the semifinals. Goffin will wonder just what happened after he looked the better player in the early stages and broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set.

Half an hour later he had lost 10 games in a row and the
match was effectively over as Djokovic went on to triumph
6-4 6-0 6-2.

The 32-year-old Serb was at his clinical best as he soaked up the early punches without panic then imposed himself in every aspect of the contest to such an extent that Goffin, 28, was left flailing on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the past 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semifinal — only Jimmy Connors and Federer have been in more — where he will face Spanish world No 22 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic has reached the semis having dropped one set and been broken only five times in five matches and was delighted with how Wednesday’s match eventually unfolded.

"He started well and was dictating the play from the baseline," he said. "Things could have gone a different way. Who knows what the match would have looked like if I had lost the first set?

"I think it was the turning point, it was a huge relief for me mentally. I started relaxing, going through the ball a bit more and I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find the right shots." Reuters

Clinical Novak Djokovic destroys David Goffin to reach semis

After a shaky start, the defending champion steps up a gear to win 10 games on the trot
Sport
5 hours ago

Serena Williams in ‘good place and pain-free’ at Wimbledon, says coach

Serena Williams aims for Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 titles
Sport
8 hours ago

Raven Klaasen and Kgothatso Montjane keep SA flag flying at Wimbledon

Klaasen aiming to go one better than 2018 when he lost in the final
Sport
10 hours ago

Ashleigh Barty exits as Serena Williams coasts through

World No1 crashes out at Wimbledon to unseeded American Alison Riske
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Roger Federer: A bourgeois boy from Basel who gave up a bit ...

Opinion

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal aim for world attendance record in Cape Town

Sport / Other Sport

Federer in cruise mode, but Kerber crashes out of Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer overcomes SA’s Lloyd Harris despite dropping the first set

Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.