Clinical Novak Djokovic destroys David Goffin to reach semis

London — Top-seed Novak Djokovic recovered from an edgy start to deliver a devastating display that crushed the spirit of 21st-seeded Belgian David Goffin in straight sets on Wednesday and sent the defending champion surging into the Wimbledon semifinals.

Goffin will wonder just what happened after he looked the better player in the early stages and broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set. Half an hour later he had lost 10 games in a row and the match was effectively over as Djokovic went on to triumph 6-4 6-0 6-2.

The 32-year-old Serb was at his clinical best as he soaked up the early punches without panic then imposed himself in every aspect of the contest to such an extent that Goffin, 28, was left flailing on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the past 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semifinal — only Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer have been in more — where he will face Spanish world No22 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic has reached the semis having dropped one set and been broken only five times in five matches and was delighted with how Wednesday’s match eventually unfolded.

“He started well and was dictating the play from the baseline,” he said. “Things could have gone a different way. Who knows what the match would have looked like if I had lost the first set?

“I think it was the turning point, it was a huge relief for me mentally. I started relaxing, going through the ball a bit more and I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find the right shots.”

Reuters