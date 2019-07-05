Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal aim for world attendance record in Cape Town

The record for a tennis match is 35,681, set at an exhibition game in Brussels between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010

05 July 2019 - 10:48 Nick Said
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will attempt to set a world record for attendance at a tennis match, with the help of some celebrity guests, when they play an exhibition game in Cape Town in February.

The clash on 7 February 2020 will take place under the banner of the Roger Federer Foundation, which is involved in charitable work in Africa, and will be staged at the Cape Town Stadium.

It will be preceded by a doubles match in which Federer will partner Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Nadal will play alongside Trevor Noah.

“This match in Africa is a dream come true,” Federer told the ATP website on Thursday.

“I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal.We share not only the love for tennis  but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.”

Nadal is also looking forward to the contest.

“Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about,” he said.

“It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide — that will be fun.”

The attendance record for a tennis match is 35,681, set at an exhibition game in Brussels between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010.

The Cape Town Stadium, which hosted matches during the 2010 Soccer World Cup, has a capacity of 55,000.

Reuters

Roger Federer overcomes SA’s Lloyd Harris despite dropping the first set

Young Capetonian earns praise from the Swiss master
Sport
2 days ago

Big Three of tennis still Majors ahead of rest

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set to take on Wimbledon
Sport
4 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Roger Federer: A bourgeois boy from Basel who gave up a bit of his childhood

On court, he is silently strategising; off court, Federer is engaging, likes to eat, FaceTimes with his family, wants new players to feel welcomed ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Nadal vs Kyrgios, part 7: Wimbledon braces for bitter clash

Sport

Big Three of tennis still Majors ahead of rest

Sport / Other Sport

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Roger Federer: A bourgeois boy from Basel who gave up a bit ...

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.