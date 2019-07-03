Sport / Other Sport

Next-big-thing Reilly Opelka blasts past Stan Wawrinka

Lanky American’s bullet serve shoots him into the third round

03 July 2019 - 19:56 Mitch Phillips
Reilly Opelka of the US in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain, on July 3, 2019 Picture: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN
Reilly Opelka of the US in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain, on July 3, 2019 Picture: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN

London — Reilly Opelka blasted his way into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the giant 21-year-old American’s serve eventually proved too hot to handle for triple Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in a high-octane five-set duel.

Opelka came through 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 8-6 against the 22nd-seeded Swiss for the biggest win of his career, and there will be plenty of bigger names in the draw now scrabbling anxiously for a tape of this match.

“It’s a huge win. More so the situation of the match being down two sets to one against him,” Opelka told reporters. “He got really comfortable, started hitting some really good returns. I had to adjust a lot. My mind was always thinking, especially after I lost the third set.”

At 2.10m, the former Wimbledon junior champion is the joint-tallest-ever ATP-ranked player (with Ivo Karlovic) and, unsurprisingly, his biggest weapon is his serve. It reached 228km/h on Wednesday — the fastest of the Championship so far — and, combined with some surprisingly deft court movement, is the perfect Wimbledon weapon.

Wawrinka, who has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon despite winning all three of the other Slams and previously reaching No 3 in the world rankings, could not deal with it at all in the first set.

The 34-year-old eventually used all of his experience to work things out and start getting it back and then treating the crowd to some of his sublime backhand winners en route to taking the second and third.

But, just as it seemed as if he would go through smoothly, Opelka found another gear to snatch the fourth. From then on Wawrinka was having to work harder and harder to hold, while rarely threatening to break.

The full match statistics showed the American successful with 73% of first serves compared to the 64% of Wawrinka, and Opelka lifted that to a remarkable 91% in the fifth set. Those figures proved the difference eventually as Wawrinka, at full stretch to even reach, let alone return, most of them, was eventually worn down.

“I started holding more easily; I’d had to save so many break points before that,” Opelka said of the turnaround. “I made some adjustments and was then able to spend more energy trying to break.”

Opelka, who will next face 15th-seed Milos Raonic, said he had “always been a pretty good mover — underrated maybe. Some guys don’t expect it when they play me for the first time.”

In a period of declining fortunes for American men’s tennis, the victory was warmly welcomed by former world No 4 and highly respected coach Brad Gilbert.

“Wow, what a clutch performance from big fella Opelka in winning 1st career 5 setter over Stanimal,” he tweeted.

Wawrinka had few complaints. “Against those big servers, you know you’re not going to have a lot of chances and you get under pressure a little bit more,” he said. “At the end he went for it. He went bigger than me, more aggressive, and he deserved to win.”

Reuters

