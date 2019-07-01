Patriarch of Alexander racing family dies at 87

Veteran horseman Duncan Alexander, patriarch of the Alexander racing family, has died in Johannesburg, aged 87. This follows the recent death of another veteran trainer Johan van Eck, at 71.

Despite setbacks with his health in recent years, Alexander was a regular weekend racegoer and a firm supporter of his son Gary’s racing stable.

Alexander grew up in Brighton, UK, immigrated to SA in 1947 and realised his ambition of becoming a jockey when joining Henry Eatwell’s stable as an apprentice based at Newmarket.

He rode his first winner in November 1950, after which his services were in demand. He won the old Gilbeys Stakes three times on Magic Mirror, Zealous and Damask and set an extraordinary record by winning five Durban Merchants Sprints with five successive rides on Nervous Tension (1962), Even Beat (1964), William Penn (1965), Prize Bell (1966) and Glengyle (1967).

Alexander also won the 1966 Metropolitan (Sun Met) on the famous filly Renounce and triumphed again in 1971 aboard Snow Fun. His other big-race winners included the Gold Cup on Cuff Link and the Summer Cup on Caradoc.

Racing at the Vaal has produced a number of shock results recently, but in-form trainer Paul Peter restored a semblance of sanity when saddling three short-priced favourites to easy wins at the track last Thursday.

Punters will be hoping that Peter’s two-year-old filly Nazareth can open the Pick 6 at the Vaal on Thursday. She has been quoted at 5-2 to post the first win of her career in a Maiden Plate over the straight 1,600m.

Alec Laird’s Gimme The Wave (race 7) is another interesting runner on the day. He boasts a recent handicap success over the smart Big Blue Marble, who franked the form winning an Assessment Plate last week.

Young trainer Shaylen Naidoo’s Bid Before Sunset (race 8) has showed up prominently in her last few starts and could give Naidoo a change of luck following a lean spell.

