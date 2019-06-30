Sport / Other Sport

Tebogo Mamathu sprints to superb time in Switzerland

30 June 2019 - 18:25 David Isaacson
Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO
Tebogo Mamathu shattered her personal best as she clocked 11.04sec over the 100m in Switzerland on Sunday to become the second-fastest SA sprinter of all time. 

The SA champion from Tuks edged China’s Yongli Wei on the line in the women’s A final at La Chaux-de-Fonds to take the victory‚ though they were both credited with 11.04. 

Carina Horn‚ who ran 10.98 in 2018‚ had been the only other woman to have gone under Evette de Klerk’s longstanding 11.06 SA record from 1990. 

Mamathu‚ whose previous best was 11.37 in Pretoria in 2018‚ is now only the second SA woman to secure a world championship qualifying standard for the Doha showpiece later in 2019.

Until Sunday Caster Semenya had been the only woman to have achieved one of Athletics SA’s qualifying standards. 

The Athletics SA criteria are tougher than the qualifying standards set by the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

In the women’s 100m‚ the IAAF mark is 11.24‚ compared to the Athletics SA criterion of 11.10.

A further three track-and-field female athletes have made IAAF standards: Horn in the 100m (11.16)‚ Dom Scott in the 10‚000m and Zeney van der Walt in the 400m hurdles. 

Three women have also made IAAF standards in the marathon‚ but none are in contention for Doha — Nolene Conrad is injured while Gerda Steyn and Ann Ashworth effectively disqualified themselves by running the Comrades Marathon. 

Athletics SA has said they wanted fresh legs. 

Of other SA athletes in action‚ Lindsay Hanekom was sixth in the men’s 400m hurdles A final in 50.65‚ Thepelo Phora was fifth in the men’s 400m A final in 46.13 and Thando Roto was sixth in the men’s B 100m final in 10.31.

