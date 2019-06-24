Jockey Grant van Niekerk makes hay in Hong Kong

Grant van Niekerk has the world at his feet in Hong Kong. Cape Town-born Van Niekerk, 27, won three races at Sha-Tin on Sunday, including the grade 3 Premiers Cup on Flying Thunder.

Van Niekerk’s success has given him mind-boggling financial benefits. In this, his first season on the former British colony, he has booted home 29 winners from 395 rides. Hong Kong jockeys receive R1,833 per mount and 10% of net stakes earned.

On Sunday alone, at the current exchange rate, Van Niekerk would have banked a whopping estimated R560,000 for a single day’s work. This equates to more than one-quarter of his earnings for riding 107 winners in SA during the entire 2017/2018 season in which he won many features, including the 2018 Sun Met on Oh Susanna.

Van Niekerk told the South China Morning Post: “It’s very nice to get a group winner. I have some nice horses to look forward to next season. When you get these chances you have to make the most of them.

“Hopefully I can get more chances from here on in and come back next season with some confidence. The first season was always going to be a learning curve, and as long as I just keep proving myself things will be OK.”

Hong Kong-bound Lyle Hewitson will be taking notice of his former colleague’s achievements and will be counting the days to his own riding debut in Hong Kong in September. Hewitson, Muzi Yeni and Anton Marcus remain locked in a battle for the SA national title with just three winners separating them and five weeks to go to the end of the season.

Hewitson (182 winners) is ahead of of Yeni (181) and veteran Marcus on 180. The younger pair travel to Kenilworth on Tuesday where both Hewitson (eight rides) and Yeni (five) have two good winning chances.

Yeni could open the meeting with a win on Joey Ramsden’s Stormin Norman and should boot Celtic Voyager home for the same stable in race 5. Hewitson’s mounts, Indian Song (race 6) and Russet Air (race 7), are both likely to start favourite and should go close to winning on recent form.

Kenilworth Selections, Tuesday

Race 1: (8) Stormin Norman (1) Alpha Pappa (6) Optimum (4) Fighter

Race 2: (5) Charge D’Affaires (4) Lesedi De Rona (2) Ostinato (3) Essence Of Life

Race 3: (10) Watch Me Now (2) Athalia (5) Duchess Of State (1) All About

Race 4: (2) Salt (16) Zeno (11) Pacific Rim (10) Macthief

Race 5: (8) Celtic Voyager (13) Themadirishsheriff (4) Kingston Rock (3) Wadi Rum

Race 6: (4) Indian Song (2) Sleeping Single (13) Hammie’s Fan (1) Vodka Lime

Race 7: (4) Russet Air (1) La Favourari (2) Agent Of Fortune (5) What A Winner

Race 8: (6) Trojan Winter (5) Top Of The Class (3) Meteorite (7) Naturalist