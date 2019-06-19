Sport / Other Sport

Met and Queen’s Plate dates move sees yearling sale shifted

Cape Thoroughbred Sales will be hosting several pre-sale events for guests and buyers

19 June 2019 - 17:17 Charl Pretorius
Picture: 123RF/MARYART1
Picture: 123RF/MARYART1

CEO of Cape Thoroughbred Sales Wéhann Smith has announced that the 2020 Cape Premier Yearling Sale will be staged a week earlier on Thursday January 16, two weeks before the Sun Met.

Having previously been held during the week leading up to the Sun Met, Smith said there were a number of reasons for the earlier date. “The Cape racing calendar has seen the 2020 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (LQP) and Sun Met moved out by a week and it made sense to host the sale during the week after the LQP Festival,” he said.

Cape Thoroughbred Sales will be hosting several pre-sale events for guests and buyers and Smith added: “The new date will add more excitement to the LQP Festival, and will please visitors to the Cape who love being in Cape Town early in the new year. It also removes any conflict for buyers wishing to also attend the Magic Millions Sale in Australia or Karaka in New Zealand.”

Mark The Doorman, who fetched R300,000 at the 2017 Premier Sale, could recover some of owners Braam van Huyssteen and Rob Macnab’s investment with a win in race 3 over 2,400m at the Vaal on Thursday.

Trainer Tobie Spies has only raced this 3-year-old up to 1,600m so far, but the gelding’s granddam won the KZN Oaks, suggesting he will enjoy the longer distance and that his trainer’s experiment may well pay off.

Spies, who saddled two winners at Scottsville on Tuesday, has entered a number of other runners with chances. His speedy filly Singforafa looks hard to beat in race 2 over 1,100m, following her close-up third in the grade 1 Allan Robertson at Scottsville in May.

The grey True Words, a recent dropper in handicap rating, offers some value in race 6 over 1,600m having shown a return to form in a race over this trip at Turffontein last week.

Vaal selections, Thursday

Race 1: (6) Spring Break (2) Me Time (5) Solar Flare (3) Rio’s Winter

Race 2: (4) Singforafa (1) Al Jabath (2) Arahapo (3) Land Of The Brave

Race 3: (3) Atrevete (4) Aziri Sun (16) Sea Island (14) Kitsuma

Race 4: (2) Mark The Doorman (4) Dry Your Eyes (13) Zar (2) Binky

Race 5: (9) Tika Take (1) Dickens (11) Akwaan (3) African Rock

Race 6: (5) True Words (2) To The Regiment (10) Endofmarch (14) Louis The Great

Race 7: (12) King Of The Delta (1) Mount Keith (11) Battle Creek (8) Master Boulder

Race 8: (6) No More Words (8) Written (10) Ficticious (14) Royal Future

Race 9: (1) Birthday Boy (15) Silver Stone (9) Alameery (12) Gimme Heineken

Nicola Currie looking to rise above the rest at Royal Ascot

Five days of racing, pomp, pageantry and celebrity
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock has Marcus in mind in for July

Trainer confident top jockey will ride July favourite Hawwaan
Sport
6 days ago

Phumelela shares slide to a 15-year low amid gambling industry shake-up

The horseracing group is having a rough time, with its profit under threat by harsh new rules and a bruising battling with the public protector
Companies
1 week ago

Use of whip by jockeys limited

Racing authority sets number of strikes to 12 in a race
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Hewitson heads for the riches of Hong Kong

Sport

Use of whip by jockeys limited

Sport

Magnificent Derby seven for Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien

Sport / Other Sport

Telecaster bids to thwart Irish challenge in Derby

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.