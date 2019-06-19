Met and Queen’s Plate dates move sees yearling sale shifted

CEO of Cape Thoroughbred Sales Wéhann Smith has announced that the 2020 Cape Premier Yearling Sale will be staged a week earlier on Thursday January 16, two weeks before the Sun Met.

Having previously been held during the week leading up to the Sun Met, Smith said there were a number of reasons for the earlier date. “The Cape racing calendar has seen the 2020 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (LQP) and Sun Met moved out by a week and it made sense to host the sale during the week after the LQP Festival,” he said.

Cape Thoroughbred Sales will be hosting several pre-sale events for guests and buyers and Smith added: “The new date will add more excitement to the LQP Festival, and will please visitors to the Cape who love being in Cape Town early in the new year. It also removes any conflict for buyers wishing to also attend the Magic Millions Sale in Australia or Karaka in New Zealand.”

Mark The Doorman, who fetched R300,000 at the 2017 Premier Sale, could recover some of owners Braam van Huyssteen and Rob Macnab’s investment with a win in race 3 over 2,400m at the Vaal on Thursday.

Trainer Tobie Spies has only raced this 3-year-old up to 1,600m so far, but the gelding’s granddam won the KZN Oaks, suggesting he will enjoy the longer distance and that his trainer’s experiment may well pay off.