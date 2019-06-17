Boxing champion ‘Junior’ Makabu downs Russian in fifth

There were no surprises when the WBC Silver cruiserweight bout between Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and Dmitry "The Hammer" Kudryashov did not last the distance at the weekend.

The two boxers are regarded as the hardest hitters in their weight class and it was the left-handed Makabu who emerged victorious after he pulverised Kudryashov into submission in round five.

A vicious three-punch combination that jolted Kudryashov’s head forced the referee, Hector Afu from Panama, to step in.

Makabu lost the first round.

They both connected with their left hooks simultaneously in round two and the Russian hit the canvas.

Makabu went into the fight in Russia holding the WBC International belt and he improved his record to 24 knockouts in 25 wins against two losses‚ both

by stoppages.