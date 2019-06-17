Sport / Other Sport

BOXING

Boxing champion ‘Junior’ Makabu downs Russian in fifth

Makabu improves his record to 24 knockouts

17 June 2019 - 23:51 Bongani Magasela
Picture: 123RF/LEVGEN ONYSHCHENKO
Picture: 123RF/LEVGEN ONYSHCHENKO

There were no surprises when the WBC Silver cruiserweight bout between Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and Dmitry "The Hammer" Kudryashov did not last the distance at the weekend.

The two boxers are regarded as the hardest hitters in their weight class and it was the left-handed Makabu who emerged victorious after he pulverised Kudryashov into submission in round five.

A vicious three-punch combination that jolted Kudryashov’s head forced the referee, Hector Afu from Panama, to step in.

Makabu lost the first round.

They both connected with their left hooks simultaneously in round two and the Russian hit the canvas.

Makabu went into the fight in Russia holding the WBC International belt and he improved his record to 24 knockouts in 25 wins against two losses‚ both
by stoppages.

Jabulani Makhense aims to continue where other Limpopo boxing greats left off

The boxer follows in the footsteps of Baloyi, Ndou, Hlatshwayo and Mathebula
Sport
1 week ago

Kevin Lerena to face a skilled‚ trained gunslinger

Paramedic puts his IBO cruiserweight title on the line against Czech Ducar
Sport
1 week ago

Anthony Joshua suffers stunning defeat to Ruiz in heavyweight clash

Being dropped in the third round made me stronger, says new world champion Andy Ruiz Jnr
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sugar Ray says boxing not dead, but rival Duran not so sure

Sport / Other Sport

Deontay Wilder retains heavyweight title with brutal first-round KO

Sport / Other Sport

Mthalane retains title after anthem mishap

Sport / Other Sport

Azinga Fuzile’s world title eliminator to go to purse bids

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.