Sport / Other Sport

Winner of 2011 Vuelta tour Juan Cobo could lose title after doping ruling

Chris Froome, who came second in the 2011 tour and who is currently in hospital with very serious injuries after a crash, stands to be declared the winner

13 June 2019 - 17:48 Agency Staff
Juan Cobo. Picture: WIKICOMMONS
Juan Cobo. Picture: WIKICOMMONS

Lausanne, Switzerland — The 2011 Vuelta a Espana winner, Juan Cobo, has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and could be stripped of the victory, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Thursday.

Chris Froome, the British rider who came second in the 2011 edition of the tour, stands to be declared winner should Spaniard Cobo lose the title.

Cobo, now retired, was retrospectively found guilty of using a banned substance because of anomalies found in his blood biopassport between 2009 and 2011, the UCI said.

Froome is currently in hospital in Saint-Etienne, France, recovering from serious injuries suffered in an accident in training for Wednesday's Criterium du Dauphine fourth stage.

AFP

Seriously injured Chris Froome out of Tour de France

Top cyclist hits wall at speed during training ride
Sport
1 day ago

Minnaar and Boasson Hagen give SA cycling a lift

Greg Minnaar stays in touch at UCI Downhill World Cup in Austria
Sport
3 days ago

Astana’s Dario Cataldo takes 15th stage

Richard Carapaz, the overall leader, finished 11 sec behind
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Astana’s Dario Cataldo takes 15th stage

Sport / Other Sport

Wanted Online: Cycling has bewitched South Africa, are you one of the obsessed?

Lifestyle

KEVIN MCCALLUM: On your bike, roll up to the start, reach the end, drink beer — ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.