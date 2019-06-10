Caster Semenya is one of only three women named in SA’s preliminary squad for the world championships in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Semenya’s participation at the showpiece will depend on her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow the gender eligibility rules drafted by the IAAF‚ the world governing body for athletics.

Semenya is the defending women’s 800m champion and 1,500m bronze medallist from London 2017. Athletics SA on Monday named a 30-strong preliminary squad for the Qatar meeting‚ of which only 10% are women.

Young 400m hurdler Zeney van der Walt and distance runner Dominique Scott are the only other women in the squad.

Olympic silver medallist Sunette Viljoen has yet to achieve the qualifying standard.

Wayde van Niekerk‚ the two-time 400m champion‚ was not named in the squad‚ but was on a separate list of nine athletes who need board approval for selection because they missed the SA championships in Germiston in April. The national competition was a mandatory requirement for selection‚ but Van Niekerk — and most of the others — withdrew because of injury concerns. At least one did not make it because of study commitments in the US.