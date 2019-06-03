Sport / Other Sport

Semenya can compete as Swiss court suspends IAAF regulations

Caster Semenya can compete freely again —although only temporarily

03 June 2019 - 18:30 DAVID ISAACSON
Caster Semenya. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Caster Semenya. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Caster Semenya can compete freely again — although only temporarily.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered international athletics body IAAF to suspend its female eligibility regulations with immediate effect, her lawyers said in a statement.

This means she will be able to compete in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m races while the appeal is pending.

Semenya appealed against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to allow the IAAF to implement its female eligibility regulations, which require athletes with difference of sex development (DSD) to take medication to lower their high levels of naturally occurring testosterone.

“The Swiss Supreme Court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya,” the athlete’s Swiss lawyer, Dorothee Schramm of Sidley Austin, was quoted as saying in the release.

“This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes.”

However, the Swiss court will issue another ruling on the continued suspension of the regulations after the IAAF lodges its submissions.

“I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision,” Semenya said in the statement. “I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free.”

Under the IAAF’s new regulations, Semenya had signed to run in a 3,000m race at the US Diamond League meet in Stanford on June 30.

The regulations do not include races longer than 1.6km.

While the Rome competition on Thursday is already booked up, there are two other Diamond League meets that could be available to Semenya, the Diamond League women's 800m champion for the past three years.

The Oslo and Rabat meets on June 13 and 16 both offer women’s 800m races.

There are also three World Challenge meets this month, at Hengelo on Sunday, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 11 and the Golden Spike in Ostrava on June 20. 

Meanwhile, AFP quoted Swiss Federal Tribunal spokesman Peter Josi as saying that the court had issued a “super-provisional order” barring the application of the IAAF rules until a further hearing can take place concerning the rules that were previously approved by the Lausanne-based CAS.

Athletics South Africa joins Caster Semenya appeal over CAS verdict

The CAS verdict was highly controversial, with many high-profile current and former athletes lining up on both sides of the debate
Sport
2 days ago

Caster Semenya lodges her appeal against CAS ruling in Swiss court

Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
Sport
4 days ago

Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League’s Prefontaine

First race since controversial IAAF rules on testosterone levels came into effect
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.