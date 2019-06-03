Novak Djokovic sets new mark at French Open

Novak Djokovic on Monday became the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals for 10 successive seasons while Kei Nishikori will face the toughest challenge on a clay court — Rafael Nadal.

Top seed and world No 1 Djokovic continued his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time by thrashing Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2.

The 32-year-old will now face fifth seed Alexander Zverev in what will be his 13th appearance overall in the quarterfinals in Paris.

“It was tricky with the rain, but that’s Paris,” said the 2016 champion after playing in drizzly conditions.

“I’m really confident with my serve. I hope it continues like that.” Only Australian great Rod Laver has held all four Majors at the same time twice before, after his calendar Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969.

German fifth seed Zverev reached his second successive Roland Garros quarterfinal with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/5) win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Defending champion Simona Halep reached her fourth quarterfinal with a 45-minute thrashing of Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. The Romanian third seed wasted no time in racing to a 6-1 6-0 win, dropping only one g a me.

AFP