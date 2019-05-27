Special bit turns ‘parrot-mouth’ Vardy into a winner

Adam Marcus, whose father Basil was one of SA’s best jockeys and landed the Hong Kong championship several times, is making his mark as a trainer.

Cape-based Marcus has a stunning horse on his hands in three-year-old gelding Vardy who, like his namesake (Jamie Vardy) of Leicester football club, runs fast and scores impressively.

Vardy took on his traditional rival One Word in Saturday’s grade3 Winter Classic at Kenilworth and gave him a proper hiding in their first meeting over 1,800m, and Marcus attributed his runner’s improvement to the fitting of a special, imported bit.

He said: “Vardy has a so-called parrot-mouth, a big overbite and his jaws don’t line up which makes it hard to find a suitable bit for him. He also has a fleshy palate, so I’ve had to experiment with different types of bits.

“I did some research and came across a bit manufactured in Italy and often used in equestrian sports but not in racing. I was lucky to get my hands on this bit in a speciality shop in Cape Town. It’s made a difference, as we saw on Saturday. Vardy looks more comfortable now.”

Vardy won with his ears pricked, and Marcus has pencilled in the 2020 Queen’s Plate and the Sun Met as long-term targets for this high-quality son of VAR owned by Bernard Kantor, Greg Blank, Jimmy Sarkis and Darryl Yutar.

Tuesday’s topline meeting takes place at Durbanville, where the revamped course and facilities are attracting more families to the racetrack and entrance is free, unlike the festival at York, UK, where holidaying colleague David Mollett had to fork out near R3,000 for four people to attend a meeting last Saturday.

On exposed form, there are two good bets on this card.

Veld Flower made an eye-catching 1,200m debut at Kenilworth in April, running on well for a close second. She looks the right one racing over an extra 50m in race 4.

Kursk was another seen doing his best work late when he had to race around runners from the widest of draws in a 16-horse field. He only has six rivals to beat on Tuesday and while his is drawn on the outside of the field again, his task will be significantly easier.

Durbanville Selections, Tuesday

Race 1: (6) Stormin Norman (3) Jean’s Man (2) Grey Ferrari (4) Joie De Vivre

Race 2: (1) African Victory (3) Gimmetherain (4) Top Of The Class (6) Rebel’s Spirit

Race 3: (8) Sunset Ally (5) Mon Cherie (6) Gina’s Girl (7) Raincheck

Race 4: (7) Bayberry (13) Williams Land (1) Wadi Run (8) Cane Lime N Soda

Race 5: (10) Veld Flower (1) Polly’s Destiny (7) Marraviloso (6) Gimme Gimme Gimme

Race 6: (5) It Is What It Is (4) Fluttering (1) Velvet Dawn (2) Gimme London

Race 7: (1) Kursk (2) Billy No Mates (3) JJ The Wolf (5) Gimme Peace

Race 8: (3) Miraculously Ours (2) Seventy Eight (8) Luxembourg (7) Benevolence

Race 9: (4) Lucky Dance (9) V For Vicky (8) Streetfighting Man (1) Magic Mike