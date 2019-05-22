Small breeders make hay at Cape Mare Sale

More than 170 broodmares came under the hammer at Tuesday’s Cape Mare Sale, where Bloodstock SA (BSA) realised a disappointing turnover of R3,2m, which was 50% down on the corresponding sale from 2018.

On the positive side, the sale gave many of SA’s smaller breeders a chance to acquire good quality breeding stock at well below normal market value and BSA’s Gary Grant commented: “The smaller farms seized the opportunity to bolster their portfolios, with good participation from them, especially breeders based in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is still a tough market, as evidenced by the 75% clearance rate and an average of just over R27,000, significantly down on last year. That said, the median was largely unchanged, admittedly off a very low base. I expect we will see a few bigger prices at the Moutonshoek sale.”

The Piketberg stud farm, forced to sell lock, stock and barrel after the unexpected passing of its owner Chris Gerber last September, will offer 173 lots at a no-reserve dispersal, starting at noon on Thursday.

“One has to make a decision in these times, run away or stay in. I’m investing, this is a down market and hence the best time to get involved,” said multiple champion trainer Mike de Kock earlier this week.

De Kock’s son Mathew, who was spot-on in his advice on Frankel’s daughter Risk Taker on Tuesday, did not snub a suggestion that the stable’s two-year-old colt Battleoftrafalgar (Race 3, 1,200m) is the best bet on the Vaal card on Thursday afternoon.

This good-looking son of Captain Al made his debut in the grade2 SA Nursery and led for most of the way before weakening into third, beaten less than two lengths. He is in a much weaker field on Thursday and there are already punters using the expression, “put and take”.

There was plenty of support for seven-year-old former champion sprinter Talktothestars at the Vaal a fortnight ago. He ran on well into fourth and with a further two points deducted from his merit rating, he could resume winning ways in race 5 over 1,000m.

Vaal selections

Race 1: (12) Virtuoso (8) Martha (5) Flagship Fund (6) Kayla’s Champ

Race 2: (7) Await The Sunset (2) Merengue (5) Laconia (6) Caftan

Race 3: (5) Battleoftrafalgar (6) GI Joe (9) Tunneloflove (2) Capetownaffair

Race 4: (1) Bold Matador (9) Potala (5) Bullet Man (5) Silver Hub

Race 5: (10) Talktothestars (7) Singfonico (13) Sugoi (6) Copper Jay

Race 6: (7) Dalai’s Promise (5) Casual Wear (2) Kissable (1) Winter Watch

Race 7: (6) Misstressofmyfate (2) Operetta (4) Faranga (11) Claremorris

Race 8: (2) Condor Gulch (7) Zeal and Zest (4) Ragoon (13) Dulogy

Race 9: (14) Anatolio (5) Sir Geoffrey (6) Arabian Sniper (7) Karakoram