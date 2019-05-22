Lewis Hamilton says Niki Lauda was a ‘bright light’ in his life

Monaco — Five times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hailed Niki Lauda as “a bright light” in his life and said he would not have moved to Mercedes without the late Austrian’s involvement.

Lauda, a triple world champion regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats, was non-executive chair of the Mercedes team when he died on Monday night at the age of 70.

“My buddy, I am struggling to believe you are gone,” Hamilton posted on Instagram ahead of this weekend’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. “I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together.

“It’s truly been an honour working alongside you over these past seven years. I wouldn’t have even been in this team if it wasn’t for you.”

Lauda was instrumental in persuading Hamilton to leave McLaren, where he won his first title in 2008, and join Mercedes at a time when the German constructor had yet to emerge as a dominant force. Some prominent paddock pundits felt the Briton had taken a wrong step, leaving a team that was built around him for one that had yet to taste any notable success and was far from certain to do so.