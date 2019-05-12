Akani Simbine anchored SA to their first world relays medal on Sunday‚ producing a storming finish to secure the 4x200m silver behind the US in Yokohama‚ Japan.

Jon Seeliger‚ Anaso Jobodwana‚ Sinesipho Dambile and Chederick van Wyk showed great intent in their heat when they fought back from third place at the halfway mark to score a large victory in a 1min 20.64sec SA record.

They took more than a second off the 17-year-old 1:22.06 mark set by Marcus La Grange‚ Mathew Quinn‚ Josef van der Linde and Paul Gorries‚ the coach in charge of the SA team this weekend.

For the final Gorries replaced Seeliger and Jobodwana with Simbine and Simon Magakwe‚ and the combination went even quicker‚ lowering the mark to 1:20.42.

Germany were third in a 1:21.26 national record.

Simbine‚ Magakwe and Jobodwana have all won SA 200m titles over the years — Simbine is the reigning champion — but the team that ran was not SA’s strongest potential line-up.

Of the six only Jobodwana‚ the 2015 world championship 200m bronze medallist‚ and Simbine have ended one of the last three seasons ranked among the four fastest SA sprinters over this distance.