Sport / Other Sport

Comrades Marathon live on TV

Athletic SA and SABC have agreed on a deal for 2019 and are still in negotiations for three more years which will include other top races

08 May 2019 - 14:16 David Isaacson
General views at the finish line during the 2018 Comrades Marathon on June 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ANESH DEBIKY
The Comrades Marathon, to be run in June, will be broadcast live on SABC, after all. 

Athletics SA  president Aleck Skhosana said his organisation had concluded a deal with the national broadcaster which would see at least three road races being televised — the Comrades, the Cape Town and the Soweto marathons.   

The two organisations, however, are still negotiating a three-year deal for 2020, 2021 and 2022, which could see the Two Oceans and the national track and field championships returning to SABC. 

Neither were broadcast in 2019 , causing fears that the iconic Comrades event might not be seen by TV viewers. 

Television is a major factor in securing sponsorships for events. 

“As Athletics SA we look forward to further negotiations with the SABC for a three-year contract, which will look into track and field events under Athletics SA,” Skhosana said.  

Asked if Athletics SA was happy with the deal, Skhosana declined to comment saying the agreement was confidential. “You know SABC are in trouble, but we have signed a contract,” he added. 

Previous deals between the Athletics SA and SABC are believed to have been in the ballpark of R10m a year. 

The Comrades on June 9 will be shown live on SABC2 from 5.30am. 

Opinion
Life
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Cricket

