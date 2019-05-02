Sport / Other Sport

Hawwaam won’t lack fitness in Turffontein feature

02 May 2019 - 16:32 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK
If there is a weekend in 2019 made for horse-racing fanatics, this is it.

Friday night’s  meeting at Greyville heralds the opening of the SA Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal and there will be eight feature races on the nine-race programme.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday sees the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at which Mint Julep, the traditional Derby drink since 1930, will be sold for $2,500 in a fancy cup etched with the twin spires motif of Churchill Downs Racecourse.

Refreshments won’t be near that expensive at Turffontein’s Gins ‘n Roses Festival on Saturday which coincides with Champions Day at the city track, where a 12-race card brings the curtain down on the Highveld’s Autumn Feature Season.

Mike de Kock, who has been celebrating his R9m National Sales purchase at the "Racing Masters" Golf Tournament in Swaziland this week, will be rushing back to saddle Sheikh Hamdan’s star three-year-old Hawwaam in the topliner, the grade1 Premier’s Champions Challenge (R4m) over 2,000m.

Hawwaam gave his growing band of supporters a shock when he crashed through the rails at the parade ring and bolted before April's SA Derby. He had to be withdrawn and missed what would have been his preparation run for Saturday’s race, but assistant trainer Mathew de Kock reported on Thursday that the colt is fit and ready.

De Kock said: “We took Hawwaam to Turffontein two weeks ago and gave him and work partner Soqrat a good, hard training gallop before the start of races. He is doing well and won’t be ring-rusty.”

Sean Tarry’s seven-year-old champion Legal Eagle and his 2018 Summer Cup winner Tilbury Fort will ensure that Hawwaam has some opposition, while Johan Janse van Vuuren’s much improved Divine Odyssey is also in with a shout.

Hawwaam, however, will be hard to beat and his No10 will be the popular number in "banker" position when punters fill in their Pick 6 tickets. A pool of R5m is expected.

Tarry, who saddled seven winners at the Champions Day meeting in 2017, will have a strong hand in two of the day’s feature sprints with runners owned by Chris van Niekerk.

Exquisite Touch, the five-year-old mare, looks a cut above her rivals in the grade2 Camellia Stakes and three-year-old Chimichuri Run is weighted with a big chance in the grade1 Computaform Sprint.

Turffontein selections

Race 1: (8) Tree Tumbo (2) Dads Roots (6) Magic Vision (7) Tiger’s Rock

Race 2: (15) Stage Dance (8) Invisible (2) Annatjie (5) Candy Cane

Race 3: (8) True To Life (1) Basadi Faith (5) Gin Fizz (9) Upcloseandpersonal

Race 4: (13) Twilight Moon (3) Frosted Gold (1) Battleoftrafalgar (4) Gotthegreenlight

Race 5: (1) Secret Potion (7) Return Flight (3) Silvan On Fire (2) Fresnaye

Race 6: (3) Exquisite Touch (5) Schippers (14) Comaneci (9) Covered In Snow

Race 7: (7) Forest Express (2) Liege (1) Walter Smoothie (3) Sunshine Silk

Race 8: (10) Hawwaam (2) Tilbury Fort (6) Divine Odyssey (1) Legal Eagle

Race 9: (13) Chimichuri Run (14) Van Halen (7) Trip To Heaven (5) Pacific Trader

Race 10: (5) Protea Paradise (3) Warrior’s Rest (1) Soldier On (4) Morning Catch

Race 11: (7) Bien Venue (8) Throng (3) Dan The Lad (6) Hakeem

Race 12: (6) Tendre (9) French Leave (4) Master and Man (1) Zeal and Zest

Old guns get ready for Jaguar Simola Hillclimb

Competition ramps up for Classic Conqueror Title at the May event in Knysna
Life
2 weeks ago

How much of your living annuity should you invest offshore?

Retired investors are free, within the constraints of the funds and investment platforms they use, to set their own offshore allocations
Money
6 months ago

Chimichuri to turn up Spring Spree heat

Chimichuri Run, a likely favourite for Saturday’s race in Turffontein, has the credentials to win
Sport
7 months ago

Jockey Gavin Lerena gets back in the saddle

The former champion plans to ease back into competitive racing with two rides at the Vaal
Sport
7 months ago

