Athletics SA mulls turning to Swiss tribunal after Caster Semenya loses appeal

ASA went on to compare the regulations to apartheid, where SA citizens were separated by racial group and afforded differing rights based on their skin colour.

“South Africa knows discrimination better and CAS has seen it fit to open the wounds of apartheid, a system of discrimination condemned by the whole world as a crime against humanity.

“For CAS does not only condone discrimination, but also goes to lengths to justify it, [which] only undermines the integrity that this body is entrusted with. We believe their decision is disgraceful.”

ASA said “compelling” evidence had been placed before the CAS.

“ASA was confident of a favourable outcome given the human rights, medico-legal and scientific arguments and evidence that we believe invalidated the regulations.

“It is these facts that have left ASA shocked that CAS rejected these compelling factors in favour of the IAAF.

“Given the profound and global effect, plus consequences the implementation of the regulations will have, the regulations may warrant to be tested in a higher tribunal with jurisdiction to pronounce on the CAS ruling.”

CAS ruled the regulations were necessary for female athletes with DSDs who compete in events ranging from 400m to a mile.

This is to ensure fair competition by medically limiting their blood testosterone level to under 5 nmol/L, which is double the normal female range of below 2 nmol/L.

The IAAF welcomed the verdict on Wednesday, saying it was “pleased that the regulations were found to be a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s legitimate aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events.

Reuters