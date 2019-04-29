Lyle Hewitson ban a blow in bid to retain jockey title

Champion jockey Lyle Hewitson has been handed a 14-day ban by the Port Elizabeth stewards that could be damaging in his bid to retain the riders championship.

Hewitson was found guilty of not riding out his mount to the finish in the eighth race at Fairview on April 12. He pleaded guilty to the charge, but still has the right of appeal.

Another suspension saw Hewitson sit out last Saturday’s meeting at Turffontein, and Muzi Yeni took full advantage of his absence by booting home three winners to increase his lead to eight at the top of the jockeys log.

Gavin Lerena, a 4-1 chance with bookies to win the title, looks to have a mountain to climb as he is now 30 winners behind Yeni.

Though Kabelo Matsunyane rode a winner for the stable on Saturday, Sean Tarry will be pleased to see Hewitson back for Tuesday’s meeting at the Vaal where he has five booked rides for this season’s leading trainer.

The pick of the quintet could be the three-year-old filly, Summer Afternoon, who looks certain to start favourite against just six rivals in the fourth race. The daughter of Trippi has been taking on far stronger company in 2019 and has the highest merit rating in the field.

If Summer Afternoon does fluff her lines, the runner likely to take advantage is Paul Peter’s runner, Operetta. The filly finished three lengths behind Ulla on her penultimate start and that winner scored again at Turffontein last Saturday.

The Tarry-Hewitson combination should not be far away in the sixth race with the Visionaire filly, Vi Va Pi Pa. The three-year-old’s merit rating has dropped from a high of 84, but she may still need to be at the top of her game to beat the Irish-bred mare State Star.

Trained by Alec Laird, State Star is reunited with Lerena, who was in the saddle when the import won over Tuesday’s course and distance in March.

Mike de Kock’s four-year-old Poormanslady has found some form in recent weeks and is back against her own sex after finishing a creditable third behind Major Return last time out.

Lerena’s best ride at the meeting should be Vistula, who is likely to start a warm favourite in the third race. The daughter of Ideal World should notch her second win provided she can beat Hewitson’s mount Anneka.

Yeni has seven booked rides at the meeting and two with solid chances, Green Laser and Dewali, hail from the stable of Robbie Sage. Green Laser runs in the second race in which Aussie-bred Ashbaal might be the right one to back following a pleasing debut at Turffontein.

In the fifth race Yeni will be looking for an improved performance from Dewali, who kicked off the season in style but has failed to build on that promise in recent starts.

Fabian Habib will have to find a new jockey for Scoop as Ryan Munger suffered an injury at Turffontein last Saturday, but the son of Captain Al could still be competitive despite carrying a big weight.