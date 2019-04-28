Favourites flourish at Freedom Day surfski classic

Pre-race favourites Hank McGregor and Andy Birkett took full advantage of sublime conditions to race away with the overall title at the Freedom Paddle around Robben Island on Saturday, while Hayley Nixon won her second title as she and partner Michelle Burn wrapped up the women's title.

A record field took off from the Oceana Powerboat Club at the V&A Waterfront in clear, calm conditions, with very little swell or wind on offer to assist the experienced surfski exponents. That played right into the hands of McGregor and Birkett, both marathon world champions.

"We got to the front early on and started to push the pace, but it was a real scrap because the conditions were pretty passive," said McGregor.

Within minutes the race for the lead was down to a two-boat affair, with the Durban Euro Steel/Fenn Kayaks crew and the defending champions Jasper Mocké and Nick Notten.

“We slowly managed to open up the gap as we approached Robben Island," said McGregor. “That allowed us to take a pretty conservative wide line around the reefs as we turned at the island.

“Jasper [Mocké] and Nick [Notten] took a riskier, faster line on the inside, but we were happy to see that we had our lead intact and we put our heads down on the return leg.”

They crossed the line at the Watefront, winning by more than 2min from Mocké and Notten, with fellow Capetonians Stu MacLaren and Kenny Rice securing the last step on the podium ahead of Dawid Mocké and young star Josh Fenn and Barry Lewin and Bevan Manson rounding out the top five.

McGregor said that this was the first time that he had paddled with Birkett since winning the SA S2 title at the Pete Marlin race in 2018.