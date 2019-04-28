Eliud Kipchoge runs second-fastest marathon for fourth London win

London — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge stormed to a record-breaking fourth victory in the London Marathon on Sunday with the second-fastest time ever seen over the distance.

Olympic champion Kipchoge’s time of 2hr 2min 37sec was second only to the 2:01:39 he ran in Berlin in 2018. The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he powered ahead from the 22km, with Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun second and third respectively.

“I’m happy to win on the streets of London for the fourth time and to make history, on a day that the event has raised £1bn [for charity],” Kipchoge told the BBC. “The crowd in London is wonderful and that spirit pushed,” added Kipchoge, who has now won 11 of the 12 marathons he has contested.

Asked where he would run next, he replied: “As usual, I do not chase two rabbits, I only chase one and that was London. I have caught that rabbit so I will discuss with my team what follows.”

Britain’s Mo Farah, whose build-up to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in a hotel owned by the Ethiopian great, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.

Gebrselassie responded to Farah’s allegations by saying the four-time Olympic champion and his entourage had featured in “multiple reports of disgraceful conduct".

Farah was adamant that the row had not hampered his preparations. “It didn’t distract me at all,” he insisted. “What I said is the truth and it was all about the London Marathon today. I didn’t mean to take any limelight away from the sport ... Had I won the race, it would have been a different story, but I think I will take time to think about the next step.”

Reflecting on the race itself, Farah said: “My aim was to follow the pacemaker, but after 32km when he dropped out, the gap opened up and it became hard to close. My aim was to try and reel them back but the wheels came off and I was hanging in there.”

Farah, who insisted “I will be back”, then paid generous tribute to Kipchoge.