Tarry opts for youth and experience with Turffontein runners

With Lyle Hewitson serving a suspension, trainer Sean Tarry has gone for a mixture of youth and experience for his eight runners at Turffontein on Saturday.

The youth factor is promising apprentice Kabelo Matsunyane who has been entrusted with the ride on Keep Smiling in the second race. The daughter of Flower Alley, whose half-brother was sold at the first session of this week’s Yearling Sales, is set to start favourite following a pleasing debut at Turffontein in March.

Keep Smiling was bred at Varsfontein Stud and another filly from that farm, Flying High, rates the main danger as this daughter of Judpot also caught the eye on her recent debut at the Vaal.

Matsunyane's other ride for the Tarry stable is Rocky Marciano who failed to knock out even one rival on his first appearance recently. The gelding will be a rank outsider with stable companion Slay The Dragon likely to be the runner punters will support in this 2,000m contest.

This is where the experience factor kicks in with former champion Piere Strydom booked for four rides for Tarry of which Slay The Dragon might be the pick.

One runner who might trouble Slay The Dragon is year-older Mr Cuddles with Gavin Lerena an eye-catching booking for Geoff Woodruff’s Mogok gelding.