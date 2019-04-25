Tarry opts for youth and experience with Turffontein runners
With Lyle Hewitson serving a suspension, trainer Sean Tarry has gone for a mixture of youth and experience for his eight runners at Turffontein on Saturday.
The youth factor is promising apprentice Kabelo Matsunyane who has been entrusted with the ride on Keep Smiling in the second race. The daughter of Flower Alley, whose half-brother was sold at the first session of this week’s Yearling Sales, is set to start favourite following a pleasing debut at Turffontein in March.
Keep Smiling was bred at Varsfontein Stud and another filly from that farm, Flying High, rates the main danger as this daughter of Judpot also caught the eye on her recent debut at the Vaal.
Matsunyane's other ride for the Tarry stable is Rocky Marciano who failed to knock out even one rival on his first appearance recently. The gelding will be a rank outsider with stable companion Slay The Dragon likely to be the runner punters will support in this 2,000m contest.
This is where the experience factor kicks in with former champion Piere Strydom booked for four rides for Tarry of which Slay The Dragon might be the pick.
One runner who might trouble Slay The Dragon is year-older Mr Cuddles with Gavin Lerena an eye-catching booking for Geoff Woodruff’s Mogok gelding.
Strydom rides the Visionaire mare Visuality in the first leg of the jackpot and — back against her own sex — the five-year-old could notch the third win of her career.
The dangers to Visuality include the Aussie-bred filly Deerupt and Boss Babe who has turned in two reasonable efforts for trainer Candice Dawson.
Only eight runners face the starter in the sixth race and the Tarry/Strydom combination teams up here with Flash Burn. Although the colt ran second last time out, he is likely to have to play second fiddle to Alec Laird’s filly Bize, whose half-sister by Flower Alley comes up for sale on Friday’s final session of the Yearling Sales, ran fourth in the SA Oaks which is superior form to anything her rivals have achieved in Saturday’s 1,600m event.
Strydom has a wide draw to overcome on the Tarry inmate Missouri in the seventh race, but this is a weak handicap and the four-year-old may be capable of beating Shortstop and Miyoshi.
Some choicely bred juveniles will do battle in the first race and the newcomers include a Soft Falling Rain colt from Mike de Kock’s stable and a Silvano colt trained by Ormond Ferraris.
Of those who have raced, Doublethink boasts the best form, but the market needs a close check to determine which first-timers are fancied.
SELECTIONS:
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: (5) Keep Smiling (3) Flying High (7) Secret Palace (6) Magic School
3rd Race: (2) Super Fine (1) Destiny’s Game (10) Jay Bomb (3) Miss Samurai
4th Race: (12) Union Castle (3) Written In Stone (2) Petroni Vini (1) Marshall Foch
5th Race: (9) Visuality (4) Deerupt (6) Boss Babe (5) Generous Notion
6th Race: (1) Bize (3) Flash Burn (2) Captain’s Princess (8) Evening Bell
7th Race: (7) Missouri (1) Shortstop (3) Miyoshi (9) Battle Creek
8th Race: (6) Mr Cuddles (3) Slay The Dragon (4) Toronto (2) Vetri Vel
9th Race: (1) Jungle Jane (2) Jive Express (3) Ideal Cut (9) Our Biscuit