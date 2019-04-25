Cheruiyot stands in way of fourth London Marathon title for MaryKeitany

London — Kenya’s Mary Keitany will seek to match Norwegian Ingrid Kristiansen’s tally of four London Marathon titles on Sunday, but unlike her compatriot Eliud Kipchoge who is bidding for a fourth win in the men’s race, she is by no means the hot favourite.

Keitany won in 2011, 2012 and 2017 — when she set a women-only record (without male pacemakers) of 2hr 17min 1sec.

In 2018 she set her sights even higher when she ran with male pacemakers in a bid to break Paul Radcliffe’s world record of 2:15.25 — but paid for her early efforts and was overhauled by fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot, finally fading to finish fifth.

The two are likely to set the pace again on Sunday but it is a tough race to call. Race director Hugh Brasher said it was “undoubtedly the best women’s field ever put together for a major marathon”.

Kenyans Gladys Cherono, who has won Berlin three times, and Brigid Kosgei, 2018’s Chicago winner, have both run under 2:19 while a group of three Ethiopians — Roza Dereje (2018 Dubai champion), Birhane Dibaba (2018 Tokyo champion) and the promising Haftamnesh Tesfay, who turns 25 on race day, are only marginally behind them in times.

Cheruiyot switched to marathons only in 2017 at the age of 33 after a track career that brought Olympic and world titles over 5,000 and 10,000m.