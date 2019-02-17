Christie Mackenzie sprints ahead to win first Dusi crown
A valiant Tamika Haw puts up gutsy fight right to the finish line in women’s section, with Khwela pushing hard in men’s event
An incredible end sprint saw Christie Mackenzie win her first FNB Dusi Crown from a valiant Tamika Haw while Andy Birkett fought illness to claim his ninth Dusi title at Blue Lagoon on Saturday.
The women’s race was always going to be a tight tussle into Durban with neither Mackenzie nor Haw giving an inch. The pair continued to match each other stroke for stroke right to the line where Mackenzie won a thrilling sprint.
The third day is always defined by the infamous Burma Road portage. It was an enthralling battle of attrition as both paddlers took turns at the front on both the water and on the portages.
“It was a pretty nerve-wracking day for me,” Euro Steel/Varsity College’s Mackenzie said. “Before the stage I told myself that I needed to keep it conservative and avoid making mistakes because I had made so many in the first two days.
“I couldn’t get my splash cover on at Tops Needle and so I started to panic but after that I managed to calm down.”
Tamika Haw and Christie Mackenzie are neck and neck at the Dam Wall portage!#FNBDusi2019 pic.twitter.com/V863HJoWgL— Dusi Canoe Marathon (@DusiCanoe) February 16, 2019
The portage up and over Burma Road was set to be a major decider in the contest for a maiden title between the two and it turned out that neither wanted to budge and they couldn’t be separated until the final few metres.
“I have never run up Burma Road so hard in my whole life,” Mackenzie said. “When we put in on the other side I was absolutely buggered and knew that I had to stay with Tamika because there wasn’t a lot left in the tank.”
Mackenzie’s marathon prowess came to the fore at the death when she had to take on Haw in a flat end sprint and the under 23 star believed that should it come down to it she would have the upper hand.
The men’s race threatened to be a procession with Euro Steel’s Birkett holding all the cards, however it was Euro Steel/Red Bull’s Sbonelo Khwela who showed that he was not done and closed the five-minute gap to just 1min 10sec at one stage.
Birkett, second on the all-time Dusi champions list, did not think that the 2019 race was up there with his best.
“This year’s race dished out the hurt for me and last night I was man down at about one o’clock and this last day was really hard work for me,” the three-time consecutive K1 champion said.
“I just tried to keep the momentum going today and I am sure that Sbonelo [Khwela] made up time on me on the flat section coming into the finish and I won’t lie I am happy to get to Durban and not suffering on the river anymore.”
Despite his incredible Dusi record Birkett believes that 2019’s win was one of the toughest he has had to work for.
“This year was hard and last year was also tough but I think that every year has its challenges, but it’s the Dusi — it’s not an easy race,” Birkett said.
It was clear that Khwela was out to make life as difficult as possible for Birkett and, despite a silly swim at Tops Needle, he paddled and ran like a man possessed as he produced the fastest time of the day on Saturday.
“I think that the swim that I had was good for me because it calmed me down a lot and I managed to get a good rhythm after that,” Khwela said. “After that I felt really good and I pushed hard onto Burma Road and I felt strong on the way up even though it wasn’t easy because of the mud.
“I cannot complain about my efforts today, and I feel that every year I am getting better because I am adapting my training and improving on my weaknesses.”
It was another lonely day for Thulani Mbanjwa as the veteran Euro Steel athlete finished in third place overall. Khumublani Nzimande finished fourth while Andrew Houston rounded out the top five.
The Under-23 men’s contest was also always going to go to the wire and it was Euro Steel’s Stew Little who produced the goods to claim the age group crown ahead of Mpilo Zondi in second and Maswenkosi Mtolo in third on a day that saw Alan Houston hamstrung by illness once again.
Maritzburg College’s David Evans finished in an impressive seventh overall and claimed the junior boys crown ahead of College teammates Hamish Mackenzie and Scott Little.