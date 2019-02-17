Christie Mackenzie sprints ahead to win first Dusi crown

An incredible end sprint saw Christie Mackenzie win her first FNB Dusi Crown from a valiant Tamika Haw while Andy Birkett fought illness to claim his ninth Dusi title at Blue Lagoon on Saturday.

The women’s race was always going to be a tight tussle into Durban with neither Mackenzie nor Haw giving an inch. The pair continued to match each other stroke for stroke right to the line where Mackenzie won a thrilling sprint.

The third day is always defined by the infamous Burma Road portage. It was an enthralling battle of attrition as both paddlers took turns at the front on both the water and on the portages.

“It was a pretty nerve-wracking day for me,” Euro Steel/Varsity College’s Mackenzie said. “Before the stage I told myself that I needed to keep it conservative and avoid making mistakes because I had made so many in the first two days.

“I couldn’t get my splash cover on at Tops Needle and so I started to panic but after that I managed to calm down.”