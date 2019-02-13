SA jockeys in hot water in Singapore and Hong Kong

Two young SA jockeys — bidding to enhance their careers in the Far East — have fallen foul of the racing authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong and have been handed riding bans.

In Singapore, Nooresh Juglall — two-times SA champion apprentice jockey — has received the longest ban after stipendiary stewards found him guilty of three cases of careless riding. They have suspended him from February 11 to April 2 2019.

Mauritian-born Juglall, 27, has enjoyed considerable success in Singapore and the highlight to date has been a five-timer at Kranji racecourse in August 2016.

In Hong Kong, Grant Van Niekerk, who was in hot form in SA before relocating to Hong Kong in 2018 , was also found guilty of careless riding and suspended from February 24 to 28. He was also fined HK$20,000 ($2,548).

Another SA youngster, Callan Murray, is also in Hong Kong, but he is sidelined with a hip injury and will have to pass a medical test before returning to the saddle.

Meanwhile, on the local racing front, Vaal racing officials will be hoping the rain will relent so today’s nine-race programme can take place. Tuesday’s meeting was abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

The main event on the card — the R135,000 Egoli Mile — looks an interesting contest between some up-and-coming three-year-olds including Protea Paradise, Captain of Tortuga and Lumber Jackeroo.

It is not surprising that bookmakers have priced up Mike De Kock’s runner, Protea Paradise, as favourite as the son of Dynasty ran his stablemate, Atyaab, to a head in a race at Turffontein in December. Atyaab went on to capture the grade1 Cape Derby at Kenilworth.

Trainer Ormond Ferraris has booked Piere Strydom for his Captain Al gelding, Captain Of Tortuga, and he is second choice in the early betting after two recent seconds. The gelding is bred in the purple being out of the talented racemare Ebony Flyer.

However, it needs to be remembered that the race is a handicap and both Protea Paradise and Captain Of Tortuga have to concede weight to Candice Dawson’s grey gelding, Lumber Jackeroo.

There was plenty to like about the three-year-old’s maiden win when he beat Fire And Rescue and that form was franked when the runner-up scored in good style at today’s track last Thursday.

Perhaps the best way to bet on this 1,600m race is to couple Protea Paradise and Lumber Jackeroo in swingers.

The De Kock stable should also go close in the sixth race in which another of their three-year-olds, Arlingtons Revenge, takes a big drop in class after finding it too tough in the Gauteng Guineas.

This handicap race could be fought out by Arlingtons Revenge and Sean Tarry’s four-year-old, Changing Seasons. This Toreador gelding was noted running on in his last start over 1,400m so should enjoy the step up in distance.

Another Ormond Ferraris inmate, March To Glory, rates an each-way chance on his handicap debut as he finished a creditable third behind Flying Fable at Turffontein a fortnight ago.

Gavin Lerena, who rides Protea Paradise in the seventh race, has six mounts at the meeting and has winning chances on Mighty High (third race), Heavenly Risk (fifth) and Aussie-bred, Manhattan Cocktail, in the final event on the card.

Selections

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (1) Tintagel (11) Western Oasis (2) Phoenix Sun (3) Cape Wildcat

3rd Race: (3) Mighty High (1) Palace Chapel (8) Deerupt (5) Grindelwald

4th Race: (1) Adolfo (2) Flapjack (5) Smart Deal (4) Born Rich

5th Race: (3) Heavenly Risk (1) Boatswain (5) Sugoi (7) Battle Creek

6th Race: (6) Arlingtons Revenge (4) Changing Seasons (7) March To Glory (8) Divine Connection

7th Race: (7) Lumber Jackeroo (1) Protea Paradise (2) Captain Of Tortuga (4) Drop Kick

8th Race: (3) Baahir (6) Rocky Path (8) Refuge (12) Street Flyer

9th Race: (5) Manhattan Cocktail (9) Savannah King (12) Face The Fire (10) Prix Eclips